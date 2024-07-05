Connect with us

Nairobi County Revenue Collection Hits New Record

File image of Johnson Sakaja

Nairobi County’s revenue collection reached a record high of Sh12.8 billion in the fiscal year 2023-2024, which ended July 31, thanks to enhanced collection in several sectors.

In the last fiscal year, the administration established targets for several revenue streams, including Sh5.6 billion for rates, Sh3 billion for single business permits, Sh3 billion for parking fees, Sh1.8 billion for construction permits, and Sh1.2 billion for billboards and adverts.

Nairobi’s collection makes it the top own-source revenue earner among the 47 devolved units. Governor Johnson Sakaja attributes this to the digitization of income streams and the elimination of waste in the collection system.

“Nairobi broke the collection record due to digitization and reduction of wastage in the collection system,” the governor stated.

According to Sakaja, the modernization project has simplified the income collection process, increasing efficiency and accountability.

Sakaj oath 3

Sakaja

Sakaja emphasized the county government’s commitment to investing in technology and implementing new solutions to boost tax collection efficiency and transparency.

He did, however, condemn the detrimental impacts of the anti-finance bill rallies, which erupted across the country, with Nairobi serving as the epicenter.

According to Sakaja, City Hall loses over Sh700 million each day as a result of the demonstrations that affected companies in the city and surrounding areas.

Also Read: Donald Kipkorir Responds To Governor Sakaja’s Demand Letter

