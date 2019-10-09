Nairobi Speaker Beatrice Elachi Back in Office After ODM Outwits Jubilee MCAs

Beatrice Elachi is back in office as Nairobi County Assembly Speaker following a court order that reinstated her after impeachment. In a short video circulated to newsrooms by the County Government’s Director of Communications Elkana Jacob, Elachi is heard telling Governor Mike Sonko that she is back and ready to receive him at the airport when he arrives from France.

She did not have kind words for MCAs who kicked her out of office in dramatic scenes that went viral on social media in September last year.

“Today I want to speak to the County Assembly, I want to thank them for saying no to abuse, you can’t use the floor of the house to abuse women.” #NTVToday pic.twitter.com/hdSdXAfyFm — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) October 9, 2019

Elachi had stayed away from office following acrimony from a section of County Assembly members who were opposed to her reinstatement, but she walked in on Wednesday and assumed her responsibility.Ms Elachi has said she is back to “bring back sanity” in the Assembly, adding that women MCAs are tired of being intimidated all the time.

While making her grand return to the County Assembly, Elachi was accompanied by a host of ODM MCAs who shielded her and made sure she got into her office. She is believed to have won the hearts of ODM MCAs in the assembly after she endorsed Imran Okoth. Last month, Elachi said she will not support the candidature of Jubilee candidate in Kibra McDonald Mariga because he can’t fit in the shoes of former area MP, the late Ken Okoth.

@TheODMparty MCAs in Nbi sneaks Spika Beatrice Elachi back to office to get back on @JubileePartyK for failure to support Imra Okoth Fully in Kibra race, the game is getting interesting @JunetMohamed @kipmurkomen @ahmednasirlaw — Olumwa Kidikibudi OG (@GeorgeOlumwa) October 9, 2019

The Speaker, who is a member of the Jubilee Party, said in an interview on Citizen TV that Mariga lacks capacity to continue the legacy that the late Okoth has left.

Said Elachi: “You must set the bar as Ken Okoth. Don’t just go to Kibra.”

TV host: “Are you, therefore saying that candidate Mariga cannot continue with the legacy of Okoth?”

Response: “No (he can’t) and I’m sorry to say that.”

She advised leaders to first understand the lifestyle and needs of the people before competing for seats.

She said: “…when I was competing for Dagoretti North I did not just wake up , I went there two years earlier to understand and that is what leaders need to do. Go and understand the people especially when you are vying in Nairobi, understand the magnitude that you are entering in and how the people of Nairobi live,” she said.

