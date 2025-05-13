Connect with us

Politics

Nairobi Water Employee Arrested Over Forged Certificate

By

Published

8780 1000135162

Edwin Amagola Munyeti

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives have arrested a Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NAWASCO) official over alleged academic forgery that enabled him to fraudulently earn millions in salary payments.

The suspect, identified as Edwin Amagola Munyeti, allegedly forged his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificate to secure employment at the company.

“The Commission launched investigations following allegations that the suspect used a forged Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificate, falsely presented as genuine and issued by the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC), to secure employment at the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company,” EACC stated.

Munyeti is said to have unlawfully earned Ksh9 million in salaries between March 2010 and December 2023.

“As a result of this fraudulent appointment, the suspect unlawfully received Ksh9,080,267 in salary payments drawn from public funds between March 2010 and December 2023,” EACC added.

The suspect was on Tuesday presented before Principal Magistrate Celesa Okore over the allegations.

The EACC had recommended five charges, including forgery and fraudulent acquisition of public property, which the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) approved.

During the hearing, Munyeti pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him and requested to be released on a cash bail of Ksh200,000 with an alternative of Ksh500,000 bond, which the court agreed.

The matter is listed for mention in open court on May 26, 2025, for pre-trial orders.

Also Read: EACC Launches Investigations Against Chief Magistrate Over Bribery Allegations

