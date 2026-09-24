Natembeya: Sifuna to Run for President on United Democratic Party Ticket

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has revealed that Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna will contest the 2027 presidency on a United Democratic Party (UDP) ticket, positioning the outfit as a key regional anchor within the broader opposition movement.

Natembeya made the remarks during a radio interview, identifying UDP as the party that could carry Sifuna’s presidential bid while leaving open the possibility of the senator contesting through a wider opposition coalition.

“The party is there; Sifuna’s party is called the United Democratic Party; it is the one that we shall use. When we go to the negotiating table to decide who the presidential candidate will be, I believe it will be Edwin Sifuna,” Natembeya said.

He added: “If Sifuna will vie with UDP or the coalition that we are forming, then so be it.”

Natembeya said the formation of separate political parties by opposition leaders should not necessarily be viewed as division, arguing that the parties could retain their identities while remaining part of one opposition bloc. He cited the Azimio Coalition, which he said brought together about 25 parties behind former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, as an example of parties working together.

“Everyone is trying to form their own parties; regardless of the parties they form, they are still in the opposition. The whole block is opposition; it doesn’t matter the number of parties that are there,” Natembeya said.

The governor also said opposition leaders were working towards presenting a single presidential candidate while allowing individual parties to operate independently.

“When we said that we shall be united as the opposition, everyone has to be in their own house. It is something we are working on. We shall make sure that we have one presidential candidate,” Natembeya said.

His remarks come amid uncertainty over the political vehicle Sifuna and his allies will use after plans to rename UDP to a party carrying the Ukombozi name encountered a setback with the Registrar of Political Parties.

The developments also come amid discussions within the Linda Mwananchi movement over its political direction and Sifuna’s presidential ambitions. Natembeya dismissed reports of serious divisions among opposition leaders, saying the disagreements were largely being amplified on social media.

“There is just noise on social media; all opposition leaders are united and are speaking in one voice and soon we shall pick our presidential flag bearer,” he said.