National Heroes Council Proposes Raila Odinga, Pio Gama Pinto, and 240 Others for National Hero Status

NAIROBI, KENYA — The National Heroes Council has nominated 242 distinguished Kenyans for recognition as national heroes, shortlisting a mix of trailblazing figures, public servants, and community champions across 14 categories established under the Kenya Heroes Act No. 5 of 2014.

The 2026 roll features prominent posthumous nominees, including the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who died in October 2025. The Council recognized Odinga under the statesmanship category for his career as a constitutional reformer and leader in the fight for multiparty democracy in the 1990s. Joining him posthumously in the statesmanship roll are late former Bomet Governor Dr. Joyce Laboso, cited for her commitment to devolution and governance, and former MP Samuel Onyango Ayodo.

Independent-era freedom fighter and journalist Pio Gama Pinto has also been proposed for posthumous recognition under the statesmanship and liberation struggle categories. The Council highlighted Pinto’s use of journalism as a tool for political mobilization, workers’ rights, and anti-colonial resistance prior to his assassination in 1965.

Living nominees in the statesmanship category include former Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohamed, former Attorney General Prof. Githu Muigai, Central Bank of Kenya Governor Dr. Kamau Thugge, and former Senate Speaker Ekwee Ethuro. Beyond politics, the list honors high achievers across scholarship, peacebuilding, environmental conservation, arts, and sports—with track stars Beatrice Chepkoech and Timothy Cheruiyot among those recognized.

In accordance with Section 23 of the Kenya Heroes Act, the Council has opened the list to public scrutiny. Citizens have a 14-day window to raise any objections or representations regarding the proposed honorees.

“Members of the public who are of the opinion that any person proposed to be honoured is not deserving of such recognition are hereby invited to submit any objections and representations,” read the official notice signed by Council Chairman Jimmy Nuru Ondieki Angwenyi.

Objections must be submitted through sworn affidavits by September 15, 2026. Following the public participation period, the final cohort will be formally conferred during the Mashujaa Day celebrations on October 20.