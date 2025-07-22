NCIC Ousts Vice Chair Wambui Nyutu Amidst Partisan Politics Scandal

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has decisively removed its Vice Chairperson, Wambui Nyutu, from her position due to persistent engagement in partisan political activities. The commission, in a statement released on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, asserted that Nyutu’s conduct had become “untenable” and directly violated her oath of office and legal obligations, a that move demonstrates the NCIC’s commitment to upholding impartiality and integrity within its ranks.

NCIC Chairperson Rev. Dr. Samuel Kobia confirmed the unanimous decision to relieve Ms. Nyutu of her duties with immediate effect following a Special Commission Meeting held on July 22, 2025. Kobia emphasized that Nyutu’s actions constituted a “continued engagement in partisan politics, in contravention of her commitment to the Commission and in breach of the expectations of impartiality required of all commissioners”.

The scrutiny on Nyutu’s conduct began earlier in the year, with the NCIC convening three Special Meetings on January 3, January 23, and February 6, to address her public remarks and appearances deemed politically partisan. Although Nyutu initially denied the allegations, she later apologized and formally committed to abstaining from political activity, a promise the commission now accuses her of violating.

Specifically, the NCIC noted with “deep concern” that Ms. Nyutu had been involved in partisan political activities, including participation in meetings affiliated with a particular political party. Reports indicate that Nyutu had on several occasions met with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, even publicly declaring him “one of the best leaders in the country” during a church service in May 2025. She was also described as a ‘daughter of the mountain’ after a formal meeting with Gachagua at his residence in November 2024. Nyutu is also seen as a vocal critic of President William Ruto’s administration.

The commission has initiated the formal process to remove her entirely as a commissioner, invoking Section 23 of the National Cohesion and Integration Act (CAP 7N) alongside other relevant constitutional mechanisms. The relevant appointing authority will be formally notified of this decision.

In a swift transition, Dorcas Kedogo has been unanimously elected as the new Vice Chairperson, effective immediately. The NCIC has also distanced itself from any political statements previously made by Nyutu, clarifying that her remarks were personal views and did not reflect the Commission’s official position.

This reaffirms the NCIC’s unwavering commitment to its mandate of promoting national cohesion and integration through impartiality, integrity, and professionalism.