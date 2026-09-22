NCIC Summons Didmus Barasa, John Ariko Over Ethnic Remarks

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has summoned Turkana South MP John Ariko Namoit over remarks he allegedly made about the Pokot community during a meeting in Turkana South.

In a summons dated September 22, 2026, the commission directed Namoit to appear before it on September 29 at 2pm at its offices on the 17th floor of Britam Tower, Upper Hill, Nairobi, for a cohesion inquiry.

The summons states that the inquiry follows investigations into utterances allegedly made by Namoit at Kaputir location in Kapurir Ward, Turkana South Constituency, on September 2, 2026.

Among the remarks cited by the NCIC are statements concerning relations between the Turkana and Pokot communities, insecurity, livestock raids and the sharing of benefits from the Lokichar Oil Basin.

According to the summons, Namoit referred to members of the Pokot community as “fools” while discussing the issues.

“Turkanas are rational, not fools like Pokots. Pokots are fools,” Ariko is quoted as saying.

He also allegedly said, “Pokots will never see any coin from the oilfield of Lokichar Oil Basin.”

The NCIC further cited remarks in which Namoit allegedly linked some Pokots living in Turkana South to livestock raids.

“Any Pokot grazing in Turkana South, Aro Sub-county, is a suspect!” he said, according to the summons.

The MP also questioned the government’s security response to livestock raids and the recovery of stolen animals, according to the commission’s summons.

The dispute over the Lokichar oil basin also featured prominently in the remarks cited by the NCIC.

“Over the dead body of Turkana leadership! Pokots will never see any coin from the oilfield of Lokichar Oil Basin,” Namoit is quoted as saying.

The commission said Namoit would have an opportunity to respond to the allegations, present evidence and make representations before a determination is made.

The summons warns that failure to appear in person could lead to warrants of arrest and possible criminal and/or contempt proceedings.

Separately, the NCIC has summoned Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa over remarks allegedly made in Sirisia Constituency, Bungoma County, on September 19.

Barasa is required to appear before the commission on September 29 at 10am. The NCIC cited remarks concerning the appointment of people from the former Western Province to senior government positions and how candidates from different communities are treated during interviews.

The summonses are part of ongoing investigations and do not, by themselves, amount to a finding that either MP committed an offence.