NCIC Warns Gachagua Against Inciting Remarks

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has warned former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua against making utterances that amount to incitement.

In a statement, NCIC Chairman Samuel Kobia cautioned the former DP against making utterances that could undermine peaceful co-existence among ethnic communities.

“Having reviewed the statement/utterances attributed to you, the Commission cautions you to exercise more restraint and choose your words more carefully. Whereas the freedom of speech is guaranteed by our Constitution, you are advised not to engage in utterances that amount to propaganda for war, incitement to violence, hate speech or advocacy of hatred based on discrimination,” read the statement in part.

NCIC noted that Gachagua’s allegation that there is a scheme hatched by the President to remove the Chief Justice from Office because of her ethnicity is misleading and meant to promote negative ethnicity and likely to incite feelings of animosity among Kenyans thus undermining the peaceful co-existence.

NCIC further took issue with Gachagua’s remarks warning Ruto against visiting Meru County if Chief Justice Koome is removed from office.

“Your statement warning to the President not to set foot in Meru County if the Chief Justice Hon. Martha Koome is removed from office is a direct violation of the President’s constitutional right as the symbol of national unity to visit any part of the Country to discharge his official duties as the duly and lawfully elected president of the Republic of Kenya,” NCIC added.

Speaking during a church service in Meru County on Sunday 23 February, Gachagua warned Ruto over alleged plans to force Koome out of office.

The former deputy president said that if the alleged plan goes through, Ruto should not set foot in Meru.

“If you chase our Martha Koome, don’t set foot in Meru. You chased Rigathi Gachagua, and the Mt. Kenya people were silent, you thought they were cowards,” he said.

