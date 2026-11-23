Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to uphold the Constitution and the will of Kenyans in its operations.

Speaking on Monday, Nyoro called for a transparent, inclusive and widely consultative process in the recruitment of the IEBC CEO, insisting that the exercise must produce a competent, impartial and apolitical individual.

The PPK leader insisted that IEBC must remain independent and ensure that every decision it makes reflects the interests of Kenyans and not those of a few individuals.

He cautioned IEBC against interference by senior government officials, saying the commission must independently discharge its constitutional mandate and safeguard the credibility of the electoral process.

Nyoro also maintained real-time transmission and live streaming of election results from polling stations in the 2027 General Election, declaring that the proposal should not be open to negotiation.

According to the lawmaker, Kenyans must be able to follow the counting, tallying, and transmission of votes as they happen

“Live streaming of election results from the polling station level in the next General Election is non-negotiable. Kenyans must be able to know what is happening at every polling station across the country,” Nyoro said.

He challenged IEBC to listen to the concerns of Kenyans, arguing that transparency in vote counting, tallying and transmission is essential in building public confidence in elections.

“Anyone who is afraid of having votes counted and the process broadcast live should explain why they fear transparency,” he added.

On opposition unity, Nyoro has dismissed claims of a third force emerging within the opposition, insisting that there is no division and that the opposition remains one force powered by Kenyans.

Nyoro maintained that the opposition would settle on a single presidential candidate to face President William Ruto in 2027, with all leaders committed to supporting whoever emerges as the flagbearer, expressing confidence that a united opposition would remove the President from power in the first round.