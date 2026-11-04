Ndindi Nyoro Dismisses Claims of PPK Splitting Opposition Votes

People’s Party of Kenya party leader Ndindi Nyoro has dismissed claims that his party is splitting opposition votes ahead of the 2027 General Election, insisting that its participation in opposition activities is aimed at consolidating support to unseat President William Ruto in the 2027 general election.

Speaking on Wednesday during public engagements in Mathioya and Kangema constituencies in Murang’a, Nyoro said the opposition must focus on identifying one presidential candidate and running mate to face Ruto, adding that he was ready to take up the presidential challenge if the coalition settled on him.

Nyoro hit back at leaders from the DCP who have accused PPK of weakening the opposition through its independent political mobilisation, maintaining that his party is mobilising support from different regions and channeling it towards a common opposition agenda.

The PPK leader, however, argued that while numbers are important in the race to unseat President Ruto, the quality of the person chosen to lead the opposition into the presidential contest should be equally important.

He cautioned against electing another leader who would replicate what he described as the shortcomings of the current administration, saying the opposition must avoid replacing Ruto with another Ruto.

Nyoro challenged Kenyans to scrutinise the leadership records of those seeking leadership, noting that the various leaders have served in different capacities, and that voters should assess what each has achieved in their previous positions and determine who has the experience and leadership qualities to address the country’s challenges.

Nyoro argued that the opposition’s focus should remain on building consensus rather than engaging in name-calling and political divisions.

He urged opposition leaders to channel their energies towards unseating the Kenya Kwanza administration while ensuring that the coalition settles on a presidential candidate and running mate with credible leadership records and a clear agenda for addressing the country’s challenges.

He also called on opposition leaders to respect and embrace leaders from all regions of the country and with a common goal, regardless of their respective voter numbers, saying the opposition’s priority should be to consolidate votes from across the country.

Nyoro warned that regional chest-thumping and political supremacy contests could fuel divisions within the opposition, undermine its unity and ultimately jeopardise its goal of mounting a formidable challenge against President William Ruto in the 2027 General Elections.

Nyoro further accused President Ruto of contributing to the economic hardships facing Kenyans, alleging that the country had been turned into a vehicle for personal gain, either directly or through proxies.