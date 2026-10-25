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Politics

Ndindi Nyoro, Matiang’i Condemn Proposed Move to Scrap Election Results Livestreaming

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Opposition leaders led by People’s Party of Kenya (PPK) party leader Ndindi Nyoro and Jubilee Party leader Fred Matiang’i have condemned the proposed Elections Amendment Bill, warning that the scrapping of livestreaming of election results could undermine electoral transparency ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during a public rally in Ongata Rongai town, Kajiado County, following a church service at St Mary’s Catholic Church, the leaders questioned the proposed removal of provisions requiring the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to livestream the announcement of election results at polling stations.

They maintained that Kenyans have a democratic right to access election results instantly, arguing that livestreaming enables voters, political parties, journalists and election observers to monitor the counting and announcement of results and compare the figures with those transmitted to tallying centres.

Nyoro insisted that the opposition would continue demanding transparency in the electoral process, saying livestreaming must remain part of the arrangements for the 2027 polls.

He maintained that Kenyans should be able to witness the counting and announcement of results as they happen, warning against any changes that could limit public scrutiny of the electoral process.

Nyoro said the opposition was determined to ensure that the next election reflects the will of the people, adding that President William Ruto should be defeated through a transparent and accountable electoral process.

” Tumekuja kuwaongelesha mchana mkituona, hata tukipiga kura next year, livestreaming itakuwa from polling station tuone tukifukuza Ruto siaka siaka.

“Tukianza kupiga kura tunafanya livestreaming, tutafanya streaming tukihesabu, tukifanya tallying ni livestreaming, hata safari ya Ruto kuenda Sugoi itakuwa live kwa TV zote Kenya,aende, ” Ndindi Nyoro said.

On opposition unity, the leaders maintained that their cooperation remains intact as they continue strategising on how to challenge President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

They said the opposition would intensify public engagements through different forums and campaign activities across the country, expressing confidence that they would settle on one presidential candidate and a running mate.

The leaders accused Ruto of failing in his leadership responsibilities, further saying that he has resorted to transporting crowds to cheer him during public meetings instead of addressing the challenges facing Kenyans.

On the ongoing university lecturers’ strike, the leaders called on the government to urgently resolve the impasse, saying the industrial action has disrupted learning and affected students across the country.

They urged the government to honour and implement the agreement signed with university lecturers, insisting that higher education must be treated as a priority. Nyoro also criticised the government over university funding and school capitation, accusing the administration of failing to meet its obligations to the education sector.

“Ruto anajigamba akiwa ukambani ati ametengeneza elimu, tunataka tumkumbushe lecturer’s wako katika mgomo kwa sababu ameshindwa kuwalipa, capitation pia ameshindwa kutuma kwa shule. Mambo ya uchumi ameharibu, mambo ya wakenya ameharibu, mambo yake yote imeharibika, na ndio tunamwambia afunge virago,” Ndindi Nyoro

On the Kenya Pipeline Corporation shares, People’s Party of Kenya leader Ndindi Nyoro has dismissed President William Ruto’s remarks made in Ukambani today, saying that the Head of State is the main beneficiary of the shares.

Nyoro cited remarks by Dangote, who reportedly announced that he had purchased the shares, claiming that President Ruto was among the shareholders.

He challenged the President to make public the agreement and the list of shareholders of the Dangote East Africa Refinery, further alleging that Ruto and Dangote had made close to 10 billion shillings in just two days. Nyoro maintained that the President must stop enriching himself through Kenya’s public assets.

The opposition leaders also demanded stern action against those who authorised the construction of the 18-storey building that collapsed in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

They attributed the rising cases of building collapses to corruption and alleged failures in enforcing construction regulations, calling for accountability among officials responsible for approving and supervising buildings.

The leaders said those found culpable should face the law, arguing that the government must strengthen oversight mechanisms to protect lives and prevent similar tragedies.

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