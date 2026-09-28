Ndindi Nyoro Raises Alarm Over Alleged Registration of Foreigners as Voters Ahead of 2027 Election

People’s Party of Kenya leader Ndindi Nyoro has accused the government of allowing foreigners to enter the country and be registered as voters, alleging that the move could be part of a plan to interfere with the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Monday at the PPK headquarters while addressing aspirants and delegations from across the country, Nyoro said that even if the government mobilises to register foreigners as voters, as the opposition, they will oppose any attempt to allow non-Kenyans to participate in the election.

He maintained that only eligible Kenyan citizens should be allowed to vote in the 2027 General Election, amid growing political debate over the integrity of the electoral process.

The PPK leader also raised questions over the proposed Dangote East Africa Refinery in Lamu, demanding full disclosure of the project’s shareholders.

Nyoro said Kenyans welcome the investment but should be assured that the project will operate transparently and without undue interference from government officials.

He alleged that individuals linked to the government were seeking shares in the refinery for personal benefit, and called for the ownership structure of the project to be made public.

He further argued that Kenya should have a stake in the investment because of the environment and infrastructure being provided for the project, with the benefits of the refinery expected to extend to residents of Lamu and Kenyans more broadly.

Nyoro also accused President William Ruto’s administration of making promises that he said have not been fully implemented, arguing that Kenya needs to revive its economy.

He said PPK is working with other opposition parties towards a single presidential candidate to challenge Ruto in 2027, while insisting that his party will not support political zoning and will field candidates for other elective positions through what he described as free, fair and credible nominations.