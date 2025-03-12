Ndindi Nyoro Removed As Chair of Budget and Appropriations Committee, Replaced By Sam Atandi

Alego Usonga Member of Parliament Samuel Atandi has been elected as the new chairperson of the National Assembly Budget and Appropriations Committee.

Atandi will replace Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro who has chaired the committee since November 2022.

Nyoro did not either defend his seat by the deadline for nominations or attend the meeting for the election.

The Alego Usonga MP will be deputized by Endebes Member of Parliament Robert Pukose.

In his acceptance speech, Atandi expressed gratitude to God, then thanked Raila Odinga and President William Ruto for establishing the broad-based government.

“The President has continued to do things that have continued to confound many Kenyans. During the burial of Gen Ogolla, you were present when I challenged the President that there are certain positions in this country that have never been held by members of certain communities. Today we have the Cabinet Secretary for Finance John Mbadi. That is a big milestone,” he added.

This comes a day after Minority Leader Junet Mohamed and Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah accused Nyoro of leveraging his position to disproportionately allocate resources to his Kiharu constituency.

“Let’s be honest. Which MP here can build castles with their CDF funds? These things are happening because some people have access to ‘bigger money’ money that does not belong to them but to Kenyans. And they are stealing it in broad daylight,” Junet stated.

