Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

New Details Emerge On How Uhuru Was Planning To Dump Ruto Before Raila Handshake

By

Published

Uhuru ruto

Former Devolution Cabinet secretary and Kericho county gubernatorial aspirant Charles Keter has alleged that President Uhuru Kenyatta would have still dumped DP Ruto even without the Raila handshake.

While speaking during an interview with KTN News on Friday, February 11, Keter stated that the handshake between President Uhuru and ODM leader Raila played a little influence in the rupture between Uhuru and his deputy.

“When the handshake happened, the relationship deteriorated and that is why it has been attributed to the handshake. Otherwise, if there was no handshake, maybe it could have happened still,” the former CS stated.

According to the former cabinet secretary, the handshake exacerbated an already strained relationship between the president and his deputy.

“Maybe it could have not happened to this magnitude. You know when things happen, you try to see what has changed in the environment. Neither the President nor the DP has said it is because of the handshake,” he added.

Deputy President William Ruto and Devolution Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter.

Deputy President William Ruto and former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter.

Keter was quick to applaud the two leaders, stating that their disagreement did not impair the government’s operation.

Also Read

  1. Goodbye DP Ruto? Another Tangatanga Ally Allegedly Planning To Join Raila’s Azimio La Umoja
  2. Good News to Hustler Nation as DP Ruto Finally Gets Backing From a Cabinet Secretary
  3. Former Ruto Critic Vows To Remain and Fight For His Place in UDA

However, Keter revealed that the two have never disclosed the reason behind their fallout.

President Uhuru and his DP Ruto have not been reading from the same script since the March 2018 handshake, particularly on topics of national importance.

20220119 083115

Photo of DP William Samoei Ruto during a past UDA rally. Image courtesy

The Deputy President has been a forerunner in opposing any presidential proposal involving the handshake. The President on the other hand has thrown his support behind ODM leader Raila Odinga in the upcoming August 9 presidential elections.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019