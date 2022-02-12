New Details Emerge On How Uhuru Was Planning To Dump Ruto Before Raila Handshake

Former Devolution Cabinet secretary and Kericho county gubernatorial aspirant Charles Keter has alleged that President Uhuru Kenyatta would have still dumped DP Ruto even without the Raila handshake.

While speaking during an interview with KTN News on Friday, February 11, Keter stated that the handshake between President Uhuru and ODM leader Raila played a little influence in the rupture between Uhuru and his deputy.

“When the handshake happened, the relationship deteriorated and that is why it has been attributed to the handshake. Otherwise, if there was no handshake, maybe it could have happened still,” the former CS stated.

According to the former cabinet secretary, the handshake exacerbated an already strained relationship between the president and his deputy.

“Maybe it could have not happened to this magnitude. You know when things happen, you try to see what has changed in the environment. Neither the President nor the DP has said it is because of the handshake,” he added.

Keter was quick to applaud the two leaders, stating that their disagreement did not impair the government’s operation.

However, Keter revealed that the two have never disclosed the reason behind their fallout.

President Uhuru and his DP Ruto have not been reading from the same script since the March 2018 handshake, particularly on topics of national importance.

The Deputy President has been a forerunner in opposing any presidential proposal involving the handshake. The President on the other hand has thrown his support behind ODM leader Raila Odinga in the upcoming August 9 presidential elections.