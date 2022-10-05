News DCI Boss Tells Off Rigathi Gachagua, Says They Won’t Stop Probing

Acting Director of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Hamisi Massa has stated that the unit will not relent in pursuing corruption lords and will not dismiss information about illegal activities.

Speaking on Tuesday October 4th, during the formation of a new multi-agency team, Massa told off those who feel that DCI investigations are intrusive adding that they will be proactive in investigations.

“When dealing with public figures, the stakes are high. They are looking at their reputation; they will try and safeguard their interests in the public domain. They will see us as being intrusive. Criminal investigations, by their nature, are intrusive,” Massa said.

He went on to ask the politicians to let the DCI do their job stating that they won’t be destroying evidence when raiding offices.

“We have the mandate to raid your office. However much it may not be acceptable to anyone, let us do our job. Public officers fear raids by DCI but we want to ensure that one doesn’t destroy evidence,” He stated.

” When we come for you, we can be very polite but we will be firm. We will do enforcement with a human face. We will take you to court while smiling.” He added.

Massa, who took over a week ago from George Kinoti, looked to be reading from a different script than Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

DP Gachagua recently chastised anti-corruption agencies saying they must stop eavesdropping on public officials and go back to their Headquarters in Kiambu.

The remarks by the DP generated concern among the institutions, and critics claimed that the remarks would encourage impunity.

“We have told DCI to go back to Kiambu Road and wait for crimes to be reported. They have no business in government offices, hovering all over and creating a toxic environment,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua in an Interview with Citizen TV last weekend again spoke about the DCI and stated that they will appoint someone who is not a professional.

“We are looking for a professional DCI, not a politician, not a drama queen, and not an actor. We want a DCI who will not spend time on drama and the press,” he said.

