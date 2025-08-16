NG-CDF is  Here to Stay – Speaker Wetang’ula

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has defended the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF), emphasizing its critical contribution in progressive development at the grassroots and national levels despite calls from some quarters for its abolition.

Speaking on Friday, August 15, in Kanduyi Constituency, Bungoma County, Wetang’ula said the fund had, over the past two decades, transformed the education sector by providing dignified learning spaces and improving the delivery of quality education.

“NG-CDF has been a game-changer. When I first entered Parliament, it did not exist, but since its introduction, it has funded projects that have significantly changed the lives of our people. Even after I retired as a Member of Parliament, it remained in place, and it is still here today,” he said.

Wetang’ula noted that although the courts had at one time declared the fund unconstitutional, Parliament amended the law to firmly anchor it within the Constitution.

The Speaker hailed the Court of Appeal for upholding its legality, describing the decision as a victory for grassroots development.

“Prudent use of public funds is best demonstrated through NG-CDF projects. Across the country, if you walk into any village, the most visible projects, be they classrooms, laboratories, or health facilities, have been funded through NG-CDF,” Wetang’ula said.

Wetang’ula further commended Kanduyi NG-CDF for investing in infrastructure that supports both learners and teachers.

“When we took a Bill to entrench NG-CDF in the Constitution, it received 90 per cent approval in Parliament. This is because Kenyans everywhere recognise its impact and value,” he added.

