Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

NG-CDF is  Here to Stay – Speaker Wetang’ula

By

Published

Speaker Moses Wetangula

Speaker Moses Wetangula

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has defended the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF), emphasizing its critical contribution in progressive development at the grassroots and national levels despite calls from some quarters for its abolition.

Speaking on Friday, August 15, in Kanduyi Constituency, Bungoma County, Wetang’ula said the fund had, over the past two decades, transformed the education sector by providing dignified learning spaces and improving the delivery of quality education.

“NG-CDF has been a game-changer. When I first entered Parliament, it did not exist, but since its introduction, it has funded projects that have significantly changed the lives of our people. Even after I retired as a Member of Parliament, it remained in place, and it is still here today,” he said.

Wetang’ula noted that although the courts had at one time declared the fund unconstitutional, Parliament amended the law to firmly anchor it within the Constitution.

The Speaker hailed the Court of Appeal for upholding its legality, describing the decision as a victory for grassroots development.

“Prudent use of public funds is best demonstrated through NG-CDF projects. Across the country, if you walk into any village, the most visible projects, be they classrooms, laboratories, or health facilities, have been funded through NG-CDF,” Wetang’ula said.

Wetang’ula further commended Kanduyi NG-CDF for investing in infrastructure that supports both learners and teachers.

“When we took a Bill to entrench NG-CDF in the Constitution, it received 90 per cent approval in Parliament. This is because Kenyans everywhere recognise its impact and value,” he added.

Also Read: Wetang’ula Responds To Claims Of Sponsoring Goons To Disrupt Opposition Rally

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021