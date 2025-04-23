NIS Blocked Malala From Being Appointed CS- Sudi Reveals

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has revealed that the National Intelligence Service (NIS) blocked former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala from being appointed as a Cabinet Secretary.

Speaking during an interview, Sudi said he and other allies of Malala pushed for him to be named as a CS, but the NIS gave a negative report on him, which resulted in him not being appointed.

The Kapseret MP noted that Malala also wanted a Principal Secretary position, but he was not given one. He was later named as the UDA Party Secretary General.

“Malala wanted to become a Cabinet Secretary. We fought for him, along with his friends, so that he could be appointed, but his report from the NIS came out very badly, so it didn’t work out.

“He was then promised the position of Principal Secretary, but that also failed, and that’s how he ended up being given the role of UDA Secretary General, which allows him to sit in the Cabinet,” Sudi claimed.

Sudi also accused Malala of converting money meant for his gubernatorial campaigns into building a house in Kakamega County, which he officially opened days after losing the election.

He suggested that Malala was never serious about winning the highly contested gubernatorial seat.

“We supported Malala in his bid to become the governor of Kakamega. We gave him money, only to find out later he was building a house. He didn’t even campaign. While Barasa was being sworn in, Malala was busy launching his new house,” Sudi alleged.

He further claimed that Malala was fired as the UDA secretary general for allegedly withdrawing KSh 5 million weekly from the party account.

“Go to the UDA party, he was withdrawing more than 5 million every week. He is a thief,” Sudi added.

Malala was ejected as the UDA Party SG in August 2024 and replaced by EALA Member of Parliament Hassan Omar.

