NPS Modernization To Cost KSH28 Billion- President Ruto

The government will modernize the National Police Service at a cost of KSh28 billion over the next two years, President William Ruto has announced.

Speaking at the launch of the 2023-2027 strategic plans for the National Police Service and the National Prisons Service at the Kenya School of Government in Lower Kabete, Nairobi on Friday, Ruto said the ambitious modernization programme will include new equipment and weapons, digitization of police operations and the construction of new housing units for police officers.

“I want to commit that I intend to complete the modernization process in the next two years so that we have the necessary equipment, vehicles, and ammunition to protect our country,” the President said.

So far, the President said the government has spent KSh2 billion to upgrade standards within the service.

He noted that 1,000 new vehicles would be purchased for the police under the Police Leasing Scheme early next year to address the shortage of vehicles at police stations across the country.

To improve the living conditions of police officers, President Ruto said 582 new housing units have been completed while another 1,000 are at various stages of construction. The target is to build 17,000 new units for police officers.

“It is our intention to ensure that many of our policemen and women, who carry out a very delicate responsibility of protecting us all, work in conditions that will help them discharge that responsibility,” he said.

President Ruto also said that Kenyans serving in the security sector will also benefit from the government’s affordable housing program.

In addition, the President said the government will continue to digitize police operations to bring them up to international standards.

“We need a modern police service and technology is key to that. We must ensure that we digitize operations, including the famous OB (Occurrence Book),” he said.

