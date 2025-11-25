Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo Impeached in Third Attempt

Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo has been impeached by the County Assembly, marking the third successful attempt to remove him from office amidst escalating political tensions and allegations of misconduct.

The motion, spearheaded by Bonyamatuta Ward MCA Julius Kimwomi Matwere, cited grave accusations including gross misconduct, abuse of office, irregular appointments, and mismanagement of public funds.

The impeachment vote, held on Tuesday, November 25, saw 23 Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) vote in favor of Nyaribo’s removal.

While some reports indicate 19 of the 31 MCAs present voted for impeachment with four abstaining, other sources state 23 out of 31 MCAs supported the motion, with no abstentions.

Speaker Thadeus Nyabaro confirmed that his office would notify Senate Speaker Amason Kingi to initiate the next steps in the impeachment process.

Governor Nyaribo, who assumed office in late 2020 following the death of his predecessor, John Nyagarama, has previously survived two similar impeachment bids.

Accusations in past attempts mirrored the current charges, including mismanagement, nepotism, and failure to remit statutory deductions.

The governor is also currently under investigation by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) concerning allegations of graft and misuse of office, including a Ksh382 million irregular tender.

The impeachment now proceeds to the Senate, which is constitutionally mandated to review the case.

The Senate will form a committee to investigate the allegations, hear the governor’s defense, and consider submissions before making a recommendation to the full Senate.

A two-thirds majority of all senators is required to uphold the impeachment and officially remove the governor from office.

Read Also: https://www.kdrtv.co.ke/politics/nyamira-mcas-set-to-impeach-governor-nyaribo-for-third-time/