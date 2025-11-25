Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo Impeached in Third Attempt

Published

Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo has been impeached by the County Assembly, marking the third successful attempt to remove him from office amidst escalating political tensions and allegations of misconduct.

The motion, spearheaded by Bonyamatuta Ward MCA Julius Kimwomi Matwere, cited grave accusations including gross misconduct, abuse of office, irregular appointments, and mismanagement of public funds.

The impeachment vote, held on Tuesday, November 25, saw 23 Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) vote in favor of Nyaribo’s removal.

While some reports indicate 19 of the 31 MCAs present voted for impeachment with four abstaining, other sources state 23 out of 31 MCAs supported the motion, with no abstentions.

Speaker Thadeus Nyabaro confirmed that his office would notify Senate Speaker Amason Kingi to initiate the next steps in the impeachment process.

Governor Nyaribo, who assumed office in late 2020 following the death of his predecessor, John Nyagarama, has previously survived two similar impeachment bids.

Accusations in past attempts mirrored the current charges, including mismanagement, nepotism, and failure to remit statutory deductions.

The governor is also currently under investigation by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) concerning allegations of graft and misuse of office, including a Ksh382 million irregular tender.

The impeachment now proceeds to the Senate, which is constitutionally mandated to review the case.

The Senate will form a committee to investigate the allegations, hear the governor’s defense, and consider submissions before making a recommendation to the full Senate.

A two-thirds majority of all senators is required to uphold the impeachment and officially remove the governor from office.

Read Also: https://www.kdrtv.co.ke/politics/nyamira-mcas-set-to-impeach-governor-nyaribo-for-third-time/

In this article:, ,

You May Also Like

Governor Johnson Sakaja and ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga Governor Johnson Sakaja and ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga

Opinion

Raila Hosts High-Level Meeting to Save Governor Sakaja from Impeachment

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja finds himself at the precipice of an impeachment storm, with a significant number of Members of County Assembly (MCAs) rallying...

September 1, 2025
Simba Arati Simba Arati

News

Governor Nyaribo Goes After Arati Over the Keroka Boundary Dispute

Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo has slammed his Kisii counterpart Simba Arati over a boundary dispute in Keroka town. Nyaribo stated that no further political...

October 25, 2023
Full list of all Nyamira governor aspirants 2022 Amos Nyaribo succession race Full list of all Nyamira governor aspirants 2022 Amos Nyaribo succession race

Politics

List of 8 Politicians Running For the Nyamira Gubernatorial Seat

The battle for Nyamira Governorship has gained momentum with 8 contestants aiming for the seat. Incumbent Governor Amos Nyaribo will be aiming to retain...

May 4, 2022
EqgZ5jpXYAQ9r6y EqgZ5jpXYAQ9r6y

Politics

New Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo Fires all CECs

(KDRTV) – New Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo has fired all County Executive Committee Members (CECs), just a day after he was sworn-in to replace...

December 30, 2020