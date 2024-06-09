Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Nyanza Will Back Ruto’s Presidential Bid In 2027- President Ruto

By

Published

OWALO 22

OWALO

ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo has announced that the Nyanza region will support President William Ruto for his second term in the 2027 general election.

Speaking on Sunday in Eldoret town, CS Owalo said the Nyanza region has received some development projects and would not be left out of government.

“We as the Nyanza region have decided that because of the projects President Ruto has kickstarted here, we will vote for him without fail come 2027,” said Owalo.

He added, “We will not wait until he gets into office to start knocking on his door; we will back him from the start so that we can be in government.”

The ICT CS at the same time said the government has commenced digitizing all markets in the country and training the youth, noting that it will go a long way in the creation of job opportunities.

He was joined by Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Arap Bii, former Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma, and ex-Senator Janet Ongera.

Owalo’s remarks come at a time when the UDA party is facing wrangles between President Ruto and DP Rigathi Gachagua camps.

Despite the President calling for unity on Sunday, his deputy seemed to contradict his speech.

“I want to ask our leaders to stop; 2032 is very far away, it is unnecessary, it is unhelpful, it is inappropriate, and it is irritating. Let all of us serve the people of Kenya and support the president to succeed,” Gachagua said.

Also Read: Eliud Owalo’s Only Mistake When Making his Statement To Join Tanga Tanga

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020