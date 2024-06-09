Nyanza Will Back Ruto’s Presidential Bid In 2027- President Ruto

ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo has announced that the Nyanza region will support President William Ruto for his second term in the 2027 general election.

Speaking on Sunday in Eldoret town, CS Owalo said the Nyanza region has received some development projects and would not be left out of government.

“We as the Nyanza region have decided that because of the projects President Ruto has kickstarted here, we will vote for him without fail come 2027,” said Owalo.

He added, “We will not wait until he gets into office to start knocking on his door; we will back him from the start so that we can be in government.”

The ICT CS at the same time said the government has commenced digitizing all markets in the country and training the youth, noting that it will go a long way in the creation of job opportunities.

He was joined by Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Arap Bii, former Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma, and ex-Senator Janet Ongera.

Owalo’s remarks come at a time when the UDA party is facing wrangles between President Ruto and DP Rigathi Gachagua camps.

Despite the President calling for unity on Sunday, his deputy seemed to contradict his speech.

“I want to ask our leaders to stop; 2032 is very far away, it is unnecessary, it is unhelpful, it is inappropriate, and it is irritating. Let all of us serve the people of Kenya and support the president to succeed,” Gachagua said.

