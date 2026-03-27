Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Oburu Odinga Confirmed as ODM Party Leader

Vincent Olando

Published

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has formally confirmed Oburu Odinga as its party leader, marking a significant leadership transition amid growing internal divisions within one of Kenya’s major political parties.

The decision was ratified on Friday, March 27, during a Special Delegates Conference held at Jamhuri Grounds, where delegates from across the country endorsed Oburu’s leadership following months of serving in an acting capacity.

Presiding over the vote, Suna East MP Junet Mohamed confirmed the outcome through a voice vote. “As many of that opinion say ‘Aye’… the Ayes have it. Now Senator Oburu Oginga is the party leader of ODM”

Oburu assumes leadership at a critical moment for the party, having previously overseen its operations during a transitional period marked by internal restructuring and political uncertainty. His confirmation signals an attempt by the party establishment to consolidate authority and maintain cohesion ahead of future political contests.

Alongside Oburu’s confirmation, delegates approved key changes to the party’s leadership structure. Abdullswamad Sheriff Nassir, Governor of Mombasa, and Simba Arati, Governor of Kisii, were endorsed as deputy party leaders.

However, the process exposed underlying tensions after Godfrey Osotsi failed to secure approval for a similar position. His nomination collapsed after delegates declined to propose and second his name.

“Since there is no proposer and seconder for Godfrey Osotsi, that means he cannot be the party deputy leader,” Junet stated, highlighting procedural hurdles that ultimately led to Osotsi’s rejection.

In addition, Gladys Wanga was confirmed as the party’s National Chairperson, deputised by Otiende Amollo and John Ariko Namoit.

Despite the show of unity at Jamhuri Grounds, the leadership changes have intensified divisions within ODM. A rival faction aligned to Edwin Sifuna, Babu Owino, and James Orengo has openly rejected Oburu’s leadership.

Speaking at a parallel meeting held at Ufungamano House, Babu Owino criticised the process, arguing that it lacked inclusivity and transparency. “We will respect Oburu as our elder but not our leader,” he said, questioning the legitimacy of the Jamhuri conference.

The dissenting faction insists that proper party procedures were not followed in convening the delegates’ meeting, further deepening the internal standoff.

Amid the divisions, Winnie Odinga called for reconciliation and greater youth participation within the party. Addressing delegates at Jamhuri, she urged the new leadership to open up space for young people in decision-making processes.

“I am asking for a spirit of reconciliation and understanding… a spirit of listening that does not chase away or force out,” she said, emphasizing the need for inclusivity as the party navigates its transition.

In this article:, ,

You May Also Like

Politics

Teargas Disrupts Sifuna’s Linda Mwananchi Rally in Narok

A political rally led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna in Narok Town on Sunday was briefly disrupted after police lobbed a teargas canister into...

5 days ago

World

Dr. Oburu Oginga Calls on Museveni for Joint Lake Victoria Management

Dr. Oburu Oginga has renewed calls for the joint management of Lake Victoria, urging Yoweri Museveni to work with Kenya in addressing long-standing tensions,...

6 days ago
Oburu Oginga Oburu Oginga

News

ODM Dismisses Notice Endorsing Babu Owino for Secretary General Position

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has dismissed a viral notice circulating online claiming the party has endorsed Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino...

March 19, 2026

Politics

Orengo Demands ‘Irresistible’ Deal from Ruto for Nyanza and ODM

Siaya Governor James Orengo has challenged President William Ruto to clearly state what he is offering the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and the Nyanza...

March 11, 2026