Oburu Odinga Confirmed as ODM Party Leader

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has formally confirmed Oburu Odinga as its party leader, marking a significant leadership transition amid growing internal divisions within one of Kenya’s major political parties.

The decision was ratified on Friday, March 27, during a Special Delegates Conference held at Jamhuri Grounds, where delegates from across the country endorsed Oburu’s leadership following months of serving in an acting capacity.

Presiding over the vote, Suna East MP Junet Mohamed confirmed the outcome through a voice vote. “As many of that opinion say ‘Aye’… the Ayes have it. Now Senator Oburu Oginga is the party leader of ODM”

Oburu assumes leadership at a critical moment for the party, having previously overseen its operations during a transitional period marked by internal restructuring and political uncertainty. His confirmation signals an attempt by the party establishment to consolidate authority and maintain cohesion ahead of future political contests.

Alongside Oburu’s confirmation, delegates approved key changes to the party’s leadership structure. Abdullswamad Sheriff Nassir, Governor of Mombasa, and Simba Arati, Governor of Kisii, were endorsed as deputy party leaders.

However, the process exposed underlying tensions after Godfrey Osotsi failed to secure approval for a similar position. His nomination collapsed after delegates declined to propose and second his name.

“Since there is no proposer and seconder for Godfrey Osotsi, that means he cannot be the party deputy leader,” Junet stated, highlighting procedural hurdles that ultimately led to Osotsi’s rejection.

In addition, Gladys Wanga was confirmed as the party’s National Chairperson, deputised by Otiende Amollo and John Ariko Namoit.

Despite the show of unity at Jamhuri Grounds, the leadership changes have intensified divisions within ODM. A rival faction aligned to Edwin Sifuna, Babu Owino, and James Orengo has openly rejected Oburu’s leadership.

Speaking at a parallel meeting held at Ufungamano House, Babu Owino criticised the process, arguing that it lacked inclusivity and transparency. “We will respect Oburu as our elder but not our leader,” he said, questioning the legitimacy of the Jamhuri conference.

The dissenting faction insists that proper party procedures were not followed in convening the delegates’ meeting, further deepening the internal standoff.

Amid the divisions, Winnie Odinga called for reconciliation and greater youth participation within the party. Addressing delegates at Jamhuri, she urged the new leadership to open up space for young people in decision-making processes.

“I am asking for a spirit of reconciliation and understanding… a spirit of listening that does not chase away or force out,” she said, emphasizing the need for inclusivity as the party navigates its transition.