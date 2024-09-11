ODM Appoints Governor Nyong’o To Lead The Party As Raila Focuses On AU

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o has been designated to lead the ODM Party’s Central Management Committee in Raila Odinga’s absence.

The decision was arrived at during the Central Management Committee meeting on Wednesday that was chaired by Odinga.

“The Party Leader Raila Odinga has in consultations with the Central Management Committee of the Party designated the role of chairing the CMC meetings to the Governor of Kisumu Anyang Nyongo while he carries on with his campaign for the AUC Chairmanship,” ODM stated.

Nyong’o in a statement after being appointed to the role, welcomed the decision and vowed to steer the party forward while Raila focuses on his AUC bid.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our leader, Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga, and the ODM party Central Management Committee for entrusting me with the responsibility of Acting Party Leader. I deeply appreciate the confidence you have placed in me to oversee the party while Baba attends to his international duties.

“To the entire ODM family across the country, I assure you that we will continue to follow Baba’s path as we elevate our great party to even greater heights. Chama iko imara,” said the Kisumu Governor.

Raila’s decision comes in light of his grueling campaign schedule and the need for him to focus on his bid for the chairmanship of the African Union Commission (AUC).

On August 21, Raila announced he would no longer be taking active participation in Kenyan politics.

“At the moment, I’m involved in the (AUC) campaigns, but that does not mean that Kenya ceases to exist. I’m not going to be active in Kenyan politics henceforth as I focus my attention on the continental campaign,” he announced.

Also Read: ODM Clarifies Reports Of Raila Odinga Retiring From Local Politics