ODM Badly Humiliates Aisha Jumwa In Ganda Ward As Residents Reject William Ruto’s Candidate

Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement party on Thursday recorded major victories in two wards across the country, setting pace ahead of February grassroots poll.Reuben Katana was elected as Ganda ward MCA following victory over immediate outgoing MCA Abdul Omar.

Mr Katana, whose uncle was killed on Tuesday following fatal shooting, scored 4,177 votes to Omar’s 2,331. The poll saw Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa locked for allegedly being involved in chaos on Tuesday.

“Congratulations Reuben Mwamure Katana and Mohamed Sheikh Ali for your victories in Ganda Ward in Malindi Constituency and Abakaile Ward in Daadab Constituency respectively. We are proud of you. Now go and serve your people,” ODM party said in tweet.

Congratulations Reuben Mwamure Katana and Mohamed Sheikh Ali for your victories in Ganda Ward in Malindi Constituency and Abakaile Ward in Daadab Constituency respectively. We are proud of you. Now go and serve your people. — The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) October 17, 2019

Ms Jumwa, an ODM rebel was campaigning for Mr Omar, who ditched the party to run as an independent candidate. His loss is a big blow to Jumwa.

On his part, Mohamed Sheikh Ali of Abakaile ward in Daadab, it was another routine victory. He had lost in election petition. The poll saw ODM Director of Elections Junet Mohamed directly involved in campaigns.

“Congratulations Hon. @raheye for retaining your seat! Abakaile Ward is home now… #MbelePamoja #ODM,” Mr June tweeted on Thursday following the win.

The two victories are major booster in the party’s quest to retain Kibra constituency seat, which was left vacant by Ken Okoth who succumbed to cancer in July.

ODM has fielded Imran Okoth, a brother to Ken Okoth. He is facing stiff competition from McDonald Mariga of Jubilee, Eliud Owalo of Amani National Congress and Eng Ramadhan Khamisi of Ford Kenya.

Deputy President William Ruto, who has been campaigning for Mariga, on Wednesday vowed to ensure Jubilee wins the seat. IEBC has scheduled November 7th for the polls.

