ODM Clarifies Reports Of Raila Odinga Retiring From Local Politics

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has clapped back at the Daily Nation newspaper after it published a story claiming former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has retired from politics.

In a statement, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said the article titled Raila Retires: 17 years of Grit, endurance at the Helm of ODM attempted to write a political obituary of Odinga while at the same time inciting non-existent rivalries for the ODM leader’s position.

“Several times, Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga has informed the country that he will be presenting himself for election to the position of chairman of the African Union Commission during elections to be held in February 2025.

“As matters stand now, neither Odinga nor the Orange Democratic Movement has announced his exit and retirement from party leadership,” said Sifuna.

The Nairobi Senator claimed that the headline was in bad faith and intended to create tension among the ODM Party.

He advised ODM members and supporters to treat the report with the contempt it deserves.

“Nation’s story is in absolute bad faith and intended to create despondency among party supporters while fanning pandemonium in ODM. We advise the public, and, in particular, the party’s supporters to take careful note of the paper’s intentions and treat the publication with the contempt it deserves,” Sifuna added.

The Daily Nation article claimed that the ODM party is planning Raila’s exit as early as next month, to focus on his African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship campaigns.

The media report also alleged that some key leaders within the party have been fronted as possible replacements for the former Prime Minister.

On August 21 Raila announced that he will not be very active in Kenyan politics moving forward.

“At the moment, I am involved in the campaigns but that does not mean that Kenya ceases to exist. I am not going to be very active in Kenyan politics henceforth, as I continue to focus my attention on the continental campaign. It is a transitional phase from active participation in Kenyans to moving towards African continental politics,” Raila remarked.

