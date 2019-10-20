ODM Headed For A Major Win In Kibra, Raila Odinga Declares After ODM’s Twin Wins In Kilifi and Garissa

ODM leader Raila Odinga has said the party is stronger than ever before and allayed fears it may have been weakened by his Handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta. Buoyed by the twin victories in ward by-elections in Kilifi and Garissa, Raila said ODM was now poised to win the Kibra parliamentary by-election with a landslide on November 7.

“ODM is emerging stronger by the day. The twin victories are just a sign of good things ahead and it’s just a matter of days before we reclaim the Kibra seat,” Raila said.“We are poised for victory in Kibra for candidate Imran Okoth because ODM is the party of choice there. Other candidates are just escorting us to the polls.”

ODM won the by-elections in Ganda ward in Kilifi County and Abakile in Garissa.“I know some people mock us that we will lose like we did in Ugenya. But I want to tell them Ugenya race was a friendly match. It is different from Kibra,” he said.In Ugenya by-election held in April this year, the party’s choice, Chris Karan, lost to David Ochieng of Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG) party.

On Friday, Reuben Katana of ODM clinched the seat in Ganda ward, Malindi Constituency, Kilifi County. Katana garnered 4,177 votes, trouncing Abdul Omar, an independent candidate, who got 2,331 votes while Jubilee Party’s Joseph Kiponda came a distant third with 599 votes.

The campaigns for the mini poll turned chaotic just before the election day, leading to the death of one person and the consequent arrest of Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa.In Garissa County, Sheikh Mohammed Ali of ODM won Abakile ward seat after bagging 1,961 votes while his rival, Jubilee’s Abdiwahab Osman, garnered 155 votes.In Kibra, Jubilee has fielded former footballer MacDonald Mariga.

Other candidates in the race are Eliud Owalo of Amani National Congress (ANC) Ford Kenya’s Khamisi Butichi.Yesterday, speaking on Ramogi FM, a vernacular radio station, Raila said the handshake has brought peace in the country and called for peaceful campaigns in Kibra.Raila thanked ODM supporters for remaining steadfast and unshaken, despite criticism from their political adversaries out to “wreck their ties” with President Kenyatta.

