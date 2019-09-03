ODM Issues A Statement After Claims Of Neglecting Ailing Nasa CEO Emerge

The Orange Democratic Movement has issued a statement dismissing rumours going around that the party had neglected ailing NASA CEO Norman Magaya.

Norman Magaya has been battling a heart-related disease for more than a year now, a situation that has forced him to fade away from the public limelight.

ODM issued a statement categorically stating that it has always stood by Magaya and will continue supporting him in private as his health matter was a personal and private matter.

“To the best of our knowledge, no pending bill exists. The SG Edwin Sifuna visited with him during his most recent hospitalisation. He would ordinarily contact the party if there were any such bills as he has always done. We will go out of our way to safeguard Mr Magaya’s welfare, but we will do it silently as we fulfil our mandate to the masses that we serve. These matters are extremely personal and we urge all persons to respect the privacy of Mr Magaya,” read the statement.

The party’s Executive Director Oduor Ongwen also confirmed that Magaya gets a monthly stipend from the party’s secretariat, a stipend that is equivalent to what he used to get as the NASA CEO.

“Norman Magaya gets a monthly stipend from the ODM National Secretariat. The amount is equivalent to what he was earning as the NASA CEO,” explained the party’s executive director Oduor Ongwen.