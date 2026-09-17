ODM Leaders in Mombasa Demand Action Against Hassan Omar Over Dead Voters Remarks

A section of ODM leaders in Mombasa has demanded disciplinary action against UDA Secretary-General Hassan Omar, accusing him of making reckless remarks about dead voters that threaten to strain the fragile cooperation between their party and President William Ruto’s administration.

The leaders, led by ODM Mombasa chairman Mohamed Khamis, spoke during a press briefing on Thursday, September 17, 2026, where they took aim at Omar’s earlier comment suggesting that “even the dead would rise to ensure President William Ruto wins.” Omar has since said the remark was metaphorical.

“We, as the ODM caucus of the Coast, are demanding disciplinary action against the UDA SG Hassan Omar against his loose and reckless tongue. We as are a party that champions democracy, and the ideals of Omar are way against ours as ODM,” Khamis said.

The leaders questioned why ODM members were actively campaigning for Ruto’s second-term bid in Mombasa while partners in the broad-based arrangement seemed more focused on attacking ODM officials. One leader put it bluntly in Kiswahili: “Viongozi wa ODM, wanachama wa ODM, wanazunguka ndani ya Mombasa County wakieleza sera za Rais na nini Rais atatufanyia akitafuta second term. Lakini inatamausha kuona wale ambao tuko nao kwenye arrangement ya broad-based hawana ajenda. Ajenda yao ni ku-attack viongozi wa ODM. Tunawauliza kwa heshima, iyari mwaonyeshe wenyewe kama sisi ni wenzenu ama ni wapinzani wenu.”

Khamis echoed the frustration, calling on UDA to clarify where ODM truly stands in the partnership. “ODM leaders and members are touring Mombasa County, explaining the President’s policies and what he intends to do for us as he seeks a second term. However, it is disheartening to see that those with whom we share a broad-based arrangement lack a substantive agenda; their only agenda is attacking ODM leaders. We respectfully ask them to decide whether we are their partners or our adversaries.”

Mombasa MCA Milka Areba said ODM party leader Oburu Odinga had been mandated to continue negotiations started by the late Raila Odinga, and stressed the party was not in competition with its partners. “Our party leader, Dr. Oburu, tulimpa ruhusa aende aendelee kufanya negotiations zenye the late Raila Amolo Odinga, ambaye alikuwa kipenzi chetu, aliwacha hapa. So, we are not competing. We are only telling our partners that going to forums kwa majukwaa yote na kutukana viongozi wetu wa ODM haitaongezea Dr. William Samoei kura.”

On the contentious zoning debate, Mombasa ODM secretary Geoffrey Busaka dismissed claims that the party feared head-to-head electoral contests. “Kuna dhana ambayo inazungumzwa ya kwamba labda sisi kama wanachama tuna hofu ya jambo ambalo linazungumzwa la zoning. Sisi tunawaambia ya kwamba: bring it on! Bring it on, we’re ready!” He added that ODM had beaten its rivals before and would do so again: “Wasimame tusimame kama tulivyowashinda kura ya kwanza, ya pili, hata hii inakuja. Wasimame, wasimamishe kila mtu, na tutawashinda hivyo hivyo.”

The leaders also announced plans to hold a memorial for the late Raila Odinga in Mombasa on October 18 and 19, inviting Coast residents to turn out in large numbers. “Sisi kama Wapwani tumepangiwa siku ya October tarehe 18 na October tarehe 19 ili kuweza kufanya ukumbusho wa Baba. Tunaalika watu wote ambao kuwa na mwensi Baba wajitokeze kwa wingi ili tuweze kumwenzi Baba wetu, Raila Amolo Odinga,” said Hamza Kombo.