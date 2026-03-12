ODM MP Issues Warning Over Use Of Goons

Suba North Member of the National Assembly, Millie Odhiambo, has raised an alarm over the rise in the use of goons in political and commercial disputes.

In a statement on Thursday, March 12, the National Assembly Minority Whip warned that the culture will come to haunt the country.

Millie warned that Kenya risks sliding into a Haiti-style gangster state if the breakdown of law and order, fueled by hired goons, continues.

“The rise of Gangster culture tolerated by the authority will haunt Kenya. 100 gangsters were used to try to evict a businessman from the premises in Kisumu.

“Similar gangsters were used to hound Hon Tuju yesterday. Soon, like Haiti, we might need other nations to assist us in dealing with gangsters,” she stated.

This comes after over 100 goons attacked the former Devolution PS Irungu Nyakera’s hotel in Kisumu County on Wednesday morning.

In a statement, Nyakera claimed that the goons stormed the premises, attacked the staff, and destroyed property of unknown value.

Nyakera noted that he was at the hotel at the time and fired two warning shots into the air to scare away the goons from the premises.

“At 5:00 am today, over 100 goons attacked my hotel in Kisumu, damaging property and injuring our staff, including tying up the security lady. Upon hearing the commotion, I quickly went after them, shooting twice in the air as they fled,” said Nyakera.

In another incident, former CS Raphael Tuju encountered goons who stormed his business premises on Wednesday evening.

Speaking after the incident, Tuju claimed that the group was claiming they were representing the new owners of the property following an alleged auction.

“The person whom they told me they were working for are people who claim to have bought this place. But all those are some of the things which are being prosecuted in court,” Tuju said.