ODM MPs Rule Out Direct Ticket for Sakaja

A section of ODM leaders in Nairobi has dismissed claims that Governor Johnson Sakaja will be handed a direct party ticket if he leaves the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Speaking on Sunday, September 6, Makadara MP George Aladwa said any politician seeking to contest on the party’s ticket in the 2027 General Election must face nominations.

“People are leaving UDA and saying they want to stand with ODM. ODM is a big and recognised party. So, as our party leader has said, everyone who comes will go through the nomination process,” Aladwa said.

The Makadara MP argued that Nairobi is predominantly an ODM territory and anyone seeking to fly the party’s flag must first convince members.

Nominated Senator Hamida Kibwana echoed Aladwa’s position, saying ODM was open to new members but would require them to participate in party primaries.

“We welcome him, and we welcome all the people who want to join ODM. But we are telling them that we will have party primaries; we will have nominations. If he qualifies, we will welcome him,” she said.

This comes a week after Governor Sakaja revealed that he has received an invitation to join the ODM Party ahead of the 2027 Election.

Speaking during a radio interview on Wednesday, August 26, Sakaja said many of the ODM officials and members have urged him to join the party.

“Many officials and members want me to join their ODM party. There have been meetings; the youth met recently, there were meetings with women, and I have also sat down with some of their Members of Parliament,” he said.

The Nairobi Governor said he was considering the invitation to join ODM and would make a decision at the appropriate time.

“It is something I am listening to, and it is also important to look at what the people are saying. If that is what they want, then I am their servant,” Sakaja added.