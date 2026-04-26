ODM National Chairperson Gladys Wanga Pushes 50-50 Power Deal, Hints at Joho for DP in UDA-ODM Talks

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga has reaffirmed that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) will only enter into a coalition with President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) on a strict 50-50 power-sharing basis, intensifying political debate ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during an ODM Youth Convention in Kilifi on Sunday, April 26, Wanga made it clear that the party considers itself an equal stakeholder in any future political arrangement and will not settle for less than parity in government formation.

“We have entered into talks with our colleagues, and I want to declare here that we are the biggest party in the region. When we enter into talks, we will enter as equal partners,” she said.

She added: “And when seats are put on the table, it will be 50-50. If they produce a president, we will produce a deputy president.”

In a significant political signal, Wanga hinted that ODM could back Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho for the deputy president position under such an arrangement. “Once we achieve that, we will meet in the corner as ODM because Joho has what it takes,” she stated, positioning Joho as a leading contender within the party. Her remarks come amid ongoing engagements between ODM and UDA, anchored in the recently established Broad-Based Management Committee formed after high-level talks at State House on April 23. The committee, comprising Cabinet Secretaries and parliamentary leaders from both sides, is tasked with coordinating governance priorities, aligning legislative agendas, and managing political tensions within the cooperation framework.

Beyond power-sharing, Wanga emphasized that ODM’s negotiations will also focus on addressing key issues affecting citizens. “When we go into negotiations, we will go knowing that we are a big party… but first, we will also talk about the issues of the citizens,” she noted.

The evolving partnership is also expected to tackle sensitive matters such as electoral zoning, with both parties considering agreements to avoid fielding candidates against each other in certain regions to minimise internal competition.

At the same event, Wanga launched a sharp attack on opposition figures, particularly former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of invoking the name of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for political mileage.

“I want to tell Gachagua, Baba never had any association with you when he was alive. Leave Baba alone now that he is gone,” she said.

She further dismissed opposition activities at the Coast, arguing they lacked grassroots support, and warned against aligning with leaders she accused of promoting tribal politics and land grabbing.

As coalition negotiations take shape, ODM’s firm stance on parity and early signals on leadership positions underscore a high-stakes political realignment that could significantly influence Kenya’s 2027 electoral landscape.