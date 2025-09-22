ODM Nomination Chaos in Kasipul: Aspirants Cry Foul Over Alleged Rigging Plot

Tension is rising in Kasipul Constituency as aspirants for the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket accuse the party of planning a “backroom deal” to rig nominations ahead of the November 27 by-election. The nomination exercise, set for later this week, has sparked protests from candidates who say the process is shrouded in secrecy and favoritism.

With only four days left before the primaries, the aspirants argue that ODM is deliberately withholding crucial details such as the names of returning officers, polling stations, and tallying centers. “If this was going to be a free and fair nomination, by now we would already know who is standing in this election. But to date, we don’t know who is in charge,” one aspirant said.

Another candidate issued a sharper warning: “If you are planning to steal our votes, try somewhere else, not Kasipul. We are going to resist and remind ODM that this party does not belong to individuals.”

The growing discontent comes at a delicate time for ODM. The Kasipul seat fell vacant after the shocking killing of MP Charles Ong’ondo Were in Nairobi on April 30, leaving the party scrambling to retain one of its strongholds. But accusations of a manipulated process risk alienating voters already angered by what they perceive as “top-down politics.”

Aspirants claim county and national leaders are quietly rallying behind a preferred candidate, sidelining others in the race. “We talk about democracy, but democracy must be seen both at the national and constituency level. If the will of the people is twisted, ODM will lose credibility,” another aspirant noted.

The stakes are high. Kasipul is not just a constituency – it is a battleground that could shape ODM’s image heading into the 2027 general election. Analysts warn that a bungled nomination could split the vote, embolden independents, and open the door for rival parties.

ODM has faced similar accusations in past primaries, where aspirants often complained of favoritism and opaque processes. In Kasipul, the bitterness is amplified by the emotional weight of succeeding a slain leader. Residents say they want transparency, not imposition. “Let the people decide. Do not decide in your house,” an aspirant added.

All eyes are on ODM to prove its commitment to fairness. If it fails, the party risks more than just losing Kasipul – it could erode its long-standing reputation as the defender of democracy.