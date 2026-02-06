Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

Politics

ODM Rejects Uhuru-Led Azimio Leadership Changes, Declares Them Null and Void

Published

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has officially dismissed recent changes within the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition, describing them as null and void for lacking the inclusion and consultation of all constituent parties.

The changes, enacted by Azimio Council Chairman and retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, have sparked tension within the coalition and raised questions about its cohesion ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a letter addressed to the Registrar of Political Parties, John Cox Lorianokou, ODM insisted that the decision to alter Azimio leadership was taken without the involvement of party leader Dr. Oburu Oginga, a key figure under the coalition’s Deed of Agreement.

“It is our considered position that the ODM Party Leader, an expressly named and key constituent party under the Deed of Agreement, was neither informed nor involved in the purported changes,” the letter read in part.

“Consequently, the meeting and its resolutions were ultra vires, in contravention of the express provisions of the Deed of Agreement, and are therefore null and void.”

Sources within ODM further indicated that party leadership feels sidelined and that the unilateral nature of the changes undermines Azimio’s foundational principles of inclusivity and transparency.

A senior ODM official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “Any changes made to the coalition’s structure or leadership without the full buy-in of all member parties are, in our view, illegitimate and cannot stand.”

The disputed changes saw Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka appointed as the new Azimio coalition leader, Suba North MP Caroli Omondi named Secretary General, and veteran politician Philip Kisia appointed Executive Director. Junet Mohamed, the former Secretary General, and Raphael Tuju, the former Executive Director, were removed.

ODM is joined in its objection by other Azimio affiliates, including the National Liberal Party (NLP), whose Secretary General Ishmael Omondi Koyoo condemned the meeting that led to the appointments as non-procedural and a violation of the coalition’s founding principles.

Political analysts warn that such disputes could weaken the opposition alliance at a critical time. Dr. Moses Rugut, a political science lecturer at the University of Nairobi, noted, “Unity within coalitions is critical in Kenya’s multiparty system. Excluding key parties from decision-making can undermine strategy, voter confidence, and the coalition’s ability to hold the government accountable.”

The ODM stance signals a potential for further fragmentation within Azimio, highlighting the need for dialogue and adherence to the coalition’s agreed-upon processes if it hopes to remain a relevant political force in Kenya’s evolving landscape.

