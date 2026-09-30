ODM Sets October 2 for Nationwide Candle-Lighting Tribute to Raila Odinga

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has announced a nationwide candle-lighting ceremony on Friday, October 2, 2026, as part of activities marking the first anniversary of the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The party said the candle-lighting exercise will take place simultaneously across the country from 6:00 pm, with Kenyans encouraged to light candles wherever they will be.

In a statement, ODM said the event had been organised in conjunction with the National Steering Committee preparing activities for the first anniversary of the Raila Odinga Memorial.

“The party, in conjunction with the National Steering Committee on the preparations for the 1st anniversary of the Raila Odinga Memorial, has organized a countrywide Candle Lighting event on Friday, 2nd October 2026.

“This activity will be held simultaneously across the country at 6:00 pm in remembrance of the great son of the soil who rested on the 15th of October 2025,” the statement read in part.

In Nairobi, the main event will be held at Uhuru Park Grounds, where activities are scheduled to begin at 3:00 pm before the candle-lighting at 6:00 pm. Mombasa will host its event at Treasury Square, while Kisumu’s ceremony will take place at Kisumu Central Square.

ODM has dedicated the entire month of October to activities commemorating Raila, whom the party referred to as “Baba”, while encouraging Kenyans to reflect on his political journey and the values he championed.

“The party has dedicated the month of October to activities that will give Kenyans an opportunity to remember Baba and bring to memory the values he stood for, the fights he put up for the betterment of society and the love he had for Kenyans and his motherland of Kenya,” the statement added.

The candle-lighting ceremony will launch a month-long programme of memorial activities. According to the supplied reports, ODM plans a major memorial rally in Kakamega on October 9, followed by family-led activities from October 10 to 15.

The main memorial service is scheduled for October 15 at Kang’o Ka Jaramogi in Bondo, marking one year since Raila’s death. Further ODM activities are planned in Garissa on October 17, the Coast region on October 18 and 19, Kajiado on October 21 and Turkana between October 23 and 25. The programme is expected to culminate with a major memorial rally in Nairobi on October 31.

Raila died on October 15, 2025, while receiving medical treatment in India. His family has also established a committee chaired by Professor Adams Oloo to coordinate commemorative activities around the first anniversary.

The family said the anniversary would give Kenyans an opportunity to remember, mourn and honour the former premier.