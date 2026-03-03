ODM Sets Tough Terms for UDA, Declares Parliamentary Seats Non-Negotiable Ahead of 2027

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has set firm conditions ahead of structured negotiations with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), declaring that its parliamentary strength and justice for victims of past election violence are non-negotiable.

During a Joint Parliamentary Group (PG) meeting held on Tuesday, March 3, and presided over by Party Leader Oburu Odinga, ODM lawmakers endorsed key resolutions by the Central Committee and National Executive Committee (NEC), charting the party’s course toward 2027.

Reading the resolutions, Suna East MP Junet Mohamed made it clear that ODM would not surrender any of its current seats in either the National Assembly or the Senate.

“The PG agrees that the party will maintain every parliamentary seat that ODM occupies today,” Junet stated. “We are telling any party that we are associating with, or any party that wants to associate with us, our parliamentary numbers are not negotiable. We can negotiate on anything, but not on our parliamentary strength.”

The declaration comes amid looming coalition talks and possible zoning arrangements ahead of the August 2027 General Election. ODM has mandated its party leader to initiate structured negotiations with UDA and other like-minded parties, while safeguarding its traditional strongholds.

On governance matters, the PG reaffirmed support for the ongoing broad-based government arrangement with UDA but demanded full implementation of the 10-point agenda that birthed the partnership. Top among the priorities is compensation for victims of post-election violence since 2017.

“The parliamentary group emphasised that the money for those affected by post-election violence must be put in the Supplementary Budget that is in Parliament,” Junet said. The party also pledged to pursue alternative mechanisms to ensure the matter is addressed urgently and conclusively.

Additionally, ODM stressed increased funding for devolution and action on competition-related concerns within the 10-point framework.

In a significant political shift, the PG endorsed the decision to pull out of the Azimio coalition and supported the suspension of Secretary General Edwin Sifuna. It also approved the convening of a Special National Delegates Convention scheduled for March 27, 2026, with the legally required 21-day notice to be issued.

A joint ODM-UDA PG meeting is set for March 10 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), where MPs from both sides will receive a progress report on the implementation of the 10-point agenda.

ODM further raised concerns over alleged attempts to poach its members and encroach on its traditional bases, signaling heightened political vigilance.

As 2027 politics begin to take shape, ODM’s irreducible minimums to UDA underscore a clear message: partnerships are welcome – but not at the expense of the party’s numbers, influence, or justice commitments.