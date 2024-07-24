ODM Slams Members Lobbying For Cabinet Slots In Ruto Government

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has dismissed reports that it is planning to join President William Ruto’s government.

In a statement on Tuesday, ODM claimed that there was a narrative that the Raila Odinga-led party was desperate to join the Kenya Kwanza government.

“A narrative has been woven that ODM is desperate to join the government when all along we have been clear that what we seek is a national conversation preceded by the creation of the necessary environment through the implementation of the conditions above,” read the statement in part.

ODM noted that some of its members were reaching out to President William Ruto to solicit cabinet and other government positions.

“Some of our members have also fallen for the campaign of lies and misinterpreted our stance as a license to engage the Kenya Kwanza leadership and canvass for ministerial and/or other positions in the Ruto government,” ODM stated.

The opposition party pointed out that it is not in negotiations with the Ruto regime for any coalition or political arrangement.

The party went on to say that members who will join the cabinet will not have the blessings and support of the party.

“Any ODM member who makes themselves available to join the Kenya Kwanza cabinet or any other position should know that they do so without the blessing or support of the Party,” ODM added.

The ODM Party further said it remains committed to its principles and the ongoing struggle for a better Kenya.

The party has been reportedly offered several cabinet slots by President Ruto which now seem to have split leaders in the ODM.

