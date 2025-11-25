ODM Threatens Legal Action Against Gachagua Over Magarini Rigging Claims

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has issued a stern warning, threatening legal action against Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua following his allegations that ODM and the electoral commission conspired to rig the Magarini by-election.

ODM Deputy Party Leader Abdulswamad Nassir vehemently dismissed Gachagua’s remarks as “defamatory and meant to undermine confidence in the poll.”

Nassir, speaking during a briefing, urged Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro to consider pursuing legal recourse against Gachagua, asserting that the accusations amounted to “character assassination.”

He suggested that Gachagua’s claims were a tactic to gain attention for his own party, stating, “If I were the governor of Kilifi and such allegations came to me, I would strongly consider suing that gentleman who, to me, is a former disgraced Deputy President, nothing else. By doing this, he is just acting so that his party can be mentioned.”

Furthermore, Nassir refuted Gachagua’s claims that Governor Mung’aro utilized county funds for campaigning on behalf of ODM candidate Harrison Garama Kombe.

He clarified that all campaign activities were financed through individual contributions, adding, “He should leave us. If he had evidence, he should have come forward. His comments are uncalled for.”

Meanwhile, Governor Mung’aro, through his legal representatives, has formally demanded an apology from Gachagua.

The governor’s lawyers described Gachagua’s corruption and vote-rigging allegations, made during a televised interview, as “baseless and defamatory.”

Mung’aro’s legal team provided a detailed account of his movements, asserting that he was engaged in rallies and meetings with village elders in Adu Ward during the times Gachagua alleged he was meeting with IEBC Vice Chairperson Fahima Araphat Abdallah.

The letter from Mung’aro’s lawyers stated that the governor spent the specific evenings at Kudu Camp in Chakama and later at Lion in the Sun in Malindi, and did not interact with senior IEBC officials at any hotel or receive any list of presiding officers as claimed.

This legal confrontation mirrors a recent defamation case where Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah lost an appeal in a KSh 11 million suit filed by lawyer Danstan Omari over alleged defamatory remarks on social media, highlighting the increasing legal scrutiny of public statements in Kenya’s political space.