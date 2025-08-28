Connect with us

Politics

ODM To Take Action Against Treasury Over Ksh12.6 Billion Debt

By

Published

GoV7BSgX0AAQauO

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has announced it will explore execution proceedings against the National Treasury over a KSh12.6 billion debt.

In a statement on Thursday, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said the resolution was arrived at during a Central Committee meeting.

“Of concern, however, is the continued refusal by the National Treasury and Parliament to comply with the law on Political Party funding, and failure to settle the debt owed to ODM, which now stands at a whopping 12.6 billion shillings.

“The committee has resolved to explore execution proceedings against the National Treasury for recovery of this amount,” ODM stated.

At the same time, the committee received and adopted the Financial Report for the 2024/2025 financial year and commended the National Treasurer, together with the National Secretariat, for their excellent stewardship and prudent management of the Party’s resources.

The committee also reviewed the recent Party elections at the branch and county levels.

“Save for six counties where elections are under appeal, and the cases of Busia and Kakamega counties where repeat elections will be conducted on August 29 and September 1, respectively, the Committee is pleased to note that the elections were peaceful, democratic, and successful across the country,” ODM stated.

Further, the ODM Central Committee resolved that ODM will field candidates in the forthcoming by-elections scheduled for November 27, 2025, in all but seven of the 23 electoral areas.

The committee directed the ODM NECC to invite applications from candidates in those areas, save for Magarini Constituency and Fafi ward, where it is proposed to issue direct tickets to 2022 candidates.

Also Read: Raila Pledges KSh 500,000 Each to Harambee Stars After Zambia Win

