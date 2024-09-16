ODM Warns Governor Barasa Over Kakamega County Leadership Dispute

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has warned Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa against disrespecting party organs.

In a statement on Monday, September 16 ODM Deputy Party leader Godfrey Osotsi noted that the ODM Central Committee held a meeting on September 11 and deliberated on various matters including the situation in Kakamega County and specifically the leadership row at the Assembly.

“It was a resolution of the committee that the County Governor, Speaker of the Assembly, and the former majority leader Hon Maina must immediately cease frustrating members of the Assembly and implement the recommendations of the party on the leadership question,” read the statement in part.

However, Osotsi said there have been unwarranted attacks on the Central Committee and senior officials of the party by the governor and his acolytes at funerals, media, and other public gatherings.

The ODM Deputy Party Leader asked Governor Barasa to cease and desist from disparaging the party, as he awaits his date with its committee to argue his case.

Ososti pointed out that ODM party members are expected to show respect for Party Organs, abide by their decisions, and desist from disparaging the Party Organs especially one as high up in ranks as the Central Committee which is chaired by Raila Odinga.

“My advice to the Governor is that he ceases and desists from this unbecoming behavior and await his date with the committee where he will be offered an opportunity to give his version,” Osotsi added.

The ODM top organ had summoned Governor Barasa, County Assembly Speaker James Namatsi and former Majority Leader Philip Maina over wrangles in the assembly leadership.

Over the weekend, Governor Barasa asked the Central Committee to stop interfering with the management of the county assembly.

