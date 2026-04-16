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Politics

ODM Warns UDA Over Remarks on Zoning

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has issued a stern warning to members of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party over making provocative remarks on zoning. 

In a statement on Thursday, April 16, ODM Secretary General Catherine Omanyo accused a section of UDA party leaders of making derogatory statements towards ODM.

Omanyo said the utterances by the UDA leaders are aimed at causing anxiety and disquiet among ODM party members.

“On our relationship with our broad-based partners, the UDA party, the Central Committee noted with concern the goings on and the unwarranted public utterances by some senior officials of the UDA Party aimed at causing anxiety and disquiet among our members.

“As a Party that believes in its principles, ideology, and the foundation on which it was founded, we demand respect from the UDA party,” said Omanyo.

At the same time, the ODM SG announced that the party is ready to defend and strengthen its popularity in the country, especially in its strongholds.

“We will embark on a vigorous and rigorous exercise to popularize and strengthen our Party in all parts of the country, and particularly in our strongholds. We have no choice but to make our identity bigger, which remains in the hearts of the majority of Kenyans,” she stated.

This comes amid rising political tension between the ODM and UDA parties over proposals for zoning ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Kisumu Woman Representative Ruth Odinga recently clashed with UDA party Secretary General Hassan Omar over zoning.

This is after Omar laughed off ODM’s zoning demands, saying the UDA party will field candidates across the country.

The UDA SG argued that if ODM is confident in its strongholds, it should allow other parties to field candidates in those areas.

In response, Odinga said the remarks by Omar should be a wake-up call for the ODM party leaders and emphasized that the ODM party should firmly defend its strongholds and not allow UDA to field candidates in those regions.

“In light of a recent statement by UDA party Secretary General Hassan Omar, claiming that the UDA party will field candidates in every corner of this nation, there could never be a better wake-up call for everyone who has ODM interests at heart.

‎”We must come out as a party and defend our strongholds. We cannot sit pretty. Nobody will take you seriously when all you do is praise and worship,” she stated.

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