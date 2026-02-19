ODM Youth League Backs Pre-Election Talks, Demands Party Funds

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) youth league has voiced strong support for party leader Oburu Odinga’s call for pre-election negotiations, emphasizing the importance of coalitions in Kenya’s multiparty political landscape.

Speaking in Machakos, ODM Youth League Secretary John Ole Ketora said, “There’s no single party that can rule this country. There must be negotiations and coalitions.” He added that the youth wing is committed to facilitating dialogue that ensures a broad-based government.

Ketora also backed the nomination of Busia Woman Representative Catherine Omanyo as acting Secretary-General, calling for the inclusion of young leaders in the party’s Central Committee. “We are the majority and must be heard. We have forwarded two names for inclusion in the Party Central Committee,” he stated.

The youth league did not shy away from pressing for financial accountability within the party. They are demanding the National Treasury release Sh12 billion owed to ODM, a move they describe as critical for the party’s operational capacity. “We demand the release of our funds within one week,” read a statement by League Secretary General Eric Opany.

The youth wing’s stance highlights their strategic role ahead of Kenya’s upcoming elections. By pushing for dialogue, coalition-building, and financial clarity, they aim to position ODM as a united and well-resourced force ready to negotiate its place in government.

Political analysts say the youth league’s active engagement is part of a broader trend where young party members are increasingly asserting influence on strategic decision-making. This could shape not only internal party dynamics but also the wider coalition landscape in the 2027 general elections.

Ketora concluded, “The youth will continue to push for dialogue, inclusion, and transparency. Our focus is on ensuring ODM is prepared and united for the elections ahead.”