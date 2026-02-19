Oketch Salah Hits Back at Ruth Odinga After TV Interview

Businessman Oketch Salah has fired back at Kisumu Woman Representative Ruth Odinga, following her remarks during a TV interview.

Speaking on Wednesday, February 19, Odinga refuted claims that she knew who Oketch Salah, saying she only met her three times.

The Kisumu Women Rep also distanced the Odinga family and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) from Salah’s political activities.

In a response on Thursday, Salah said that his relationship was with the late Raila Odinga, not with any member of Raila’s family.

“Let me be clear from the outset: if you do not wish to associate with me, that is entirely your choice. I have never forced myself into your life, and I have never sought your attention.

“My relationship was with your late brother, Baba, and that relationship stood on its own. It had nothing to do with any other member of the family,” said Salah.

The businessman went on to say he was instrumental in facilitating Ruth Odinga’s travel to India, including arranging her business-class ticket for her.

“For the record, I am the one who convinced Baba to have you join us in India, after Jeff Oyier called him several times, saying that you wanted to come. I am also the one who arranged your business class ticket on Emirates,” he stated.

Salah explained that his return to Kenya from India was dictated by personal commitments, specifically to conclude his son’s postponed wedding.

“The only reason I returned earlier was because Baba personally asked me to go back to Kenya to conclude my son’s wedding, which had been postponed several times due to his health. I was supposed to meet Baba again in Dubai on Thursday, after his arrival from Kerala,” he explained.

The businessman also emphasised that he comes from a well-established business family and that his involvement with ODM was not driven by personal interests.

“Whatever I have done for ODM was not driven by personal interest; it was done at Baba’s request. ODM does not belong to you, or to me, or to any one family. If it does, then let that be stated openly, and I will step away without hesitation. Baba spent more than 20 years building ODM into a national party. It belongs to the people of Kenya, from every part of this country,” he stated.

He further urged Ruth to support her elder brother, Oburu Odinga, who currently holds a leadership role within the party.

“I also say this with respect: you should stop fighting your elder brother, who is the current party leader. Dr Oburu Odinga did not simply assume a position; he carries a responsibility, and Baba entrusted me, in good faith, to work with him.

“If you allow your elder brother to be put on the chopping board today, do not be surprised if tomorrow it is your turn,” he added.