Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Omtatah Petitions High Court to Outlaw IEBC National Tallying Centre Ahead of 2027 Polls

Published

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah Okoiti has filed Constitutional Petition No. E757 of 2025 at the Milimani High Court, seeking to abolish Kenya’s National Tallying Centre, arguing that its continued use violates the Constitution and threatens the credibility of the 2027 presidential election.

In Petition, Omtatah asks the court to declare the establishment and operation of the National Tallying Centre unconstitutional.

The centre traditionally located at the Bomas of Kenya is where the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) verifies and tallies final presidential results.

But Omtatah says it has instead become a hub for “interference, manipulation, delays, and unlawful verification.”

“The Constitution is clear: presidential results are tallied, verified, and declared at the 290 constituencies, and those results are final and binding,” Omtatah stated on his X account.

He added that the IEBC Chairperson’s role under Article 138(10) is “strictly clerical – to add up constituency results and declare the winner,” stressing that the chair has no power to verify, re-tally, alter, or overturn final constituency results.

The petition also seeks to quash Sections 39, 39(1C), and 39(1G) of the Elections Act and Regulation 83(2), arguing that they unlawfully create a second layer of verification at county and national levels.

Omtatah insists this parallel system treats final constituency results as provisional and violates Articles 86 and 138 of the Constitution.

He is asking the court to abolish the National Tallying Centre as currently constituted, remove illegal verification powers from county returning officers and the IEBC chairperson, and compel immediate public posting of constituency results through notice boards and media, to curb manipulation and promote transparency.

“If successful, this petition will fundamentally transform the management of presidential elections from 2027 onwards, ensuring a transparent, decentralised, and constitutionally faithful process with no ‘Bomas drama’ and no ambiguity,” he said. “Our democracy must be anchored on the letter and spirit of our Constitution.”

The petition comes amid heightened scrutiny of the IEBC and warnings from the Supreme Court over looming threats to the credibility of the 2027 elections.

In this article:, , , ,

You May Also Like

Politics

IEBC Chairperson Ethekon Affirms IEBC Readiness for November 27 By-Elections

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is set to conduct 24 by-elections across Kenya on November 27, 2025, marking a significant trial for...

2 days ago
File image of the Milimani law courts File image of the Milimani law courts

News

Ex-IEBC Staff Charged With Certificate Forgery

A former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) employee has been arrested and charged for using a falsified academic certificate to seek promotion in...

3 days ago

Politics

Kasipul Candidates Aroko and Were Fined KSh1 Million for Campaign Violence

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has imposed hefty KSh1 million fines on Kasipul by-election candidates Boyd Were and Philip Aroko following violent...

5 days ago

Politics

Kasipul By-Election in Turmoil as IEBC Summons Candidates Over Deadly Clashes

The Kasipul parliamentary by-election has plunged into escalating chaos, prompting the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to summon leading candidates Boyd Were and...

November 14, 2025