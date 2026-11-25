The People’s Coalition on Electoral Reforms has demanded sweeping changes to Kenya’s electoral system ahead of the August 2027 General Election, including the abolition of the national tallying centre.

In a statement on Wednesday, November 25, the coalition called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to abolish the national tallying centre.

The opposition demanded a Decentralized Results Transmission System (RTS) and an online public portal with read-only media APIs for the media, candidates, agents and election observers to enable electronic transmission and livestreaming of results forms and voter turnout.

The coalition also demanded the cleaning and auditing of the voter register through an independent biometric audit conducted by an international audit firm.

It called for a mandatory 30-day public inspection period and a six-month window provided for citizens to confirm their biometric details.

The coalition also proposed amendments to the Elections Offences Act to introduce mandatory custodial sentences, without the option of a fine, for IEBC officials convicted of serious violations.

The offences would include altering or withholding election results, sabotaging election technology, declaring results from non-gazetted polling stations, and preventing election agents from accessing polling stations.

The coalition demanded that IEBC unbundle technology procurement, publish Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIAs), and place source codes in neutral Kenyan escrow.

It also proposed restricting KIEMS kits to within 50 metres of gazetted polling stations, providing backup satellite internet and power systems, and conducting public load testing at least three months before the General Election.

“KIEMS kits failed in 30 per cent of the stations observed during recent by-elections, yet the country is banking on this technology in 2027. An IEBC with a 30% technology failure rate in mere by-elections does not inspire public confidence and should stop the charade of pretending in public relations meetings that it has a high state of electoral preparedness,” the coalition said.