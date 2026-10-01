Orengo Confirms Plans to Launch His Own Political Party Ahead of 2027

KDRTV News, Siaya County:- Siaya Governor James Orengo has confirmed he will launch his own political party, a move that comes just days after the Linda Mwananchi Movement settled on Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna as its presidential candidate for 2027.

In a statement issued on Thursday, October 1, Orengo said the new outfit will join the opposition’s fight to unseat President William Ruto, even as he insisted he remains committed to a single opposition candidate.

“We are participating in this journey with the launch of a political vehicle and remain committed to opposition unity and identification of one presidential candidate,” Orengo said.

He also praised Linda Mwananchi’s recent legal win over its party name. “We laud the Linda Mwananchi success story and remain steadfast. Aluta continua!” he added.

A party built on Odinga symbolism

Orengo’s new party is expected to carry the initials LDP. Its branding, in blue and white, features a round hat similar to the one worn by the late Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, Kenya’s first vice-president, symbolising the Odinga family’s political legacy. The design also includes a fly whisk, called “orengo” in the Luo dialect, a prop that became closely associated with Raila Odinga during his public appearances, where he used it to emphasise points, mourn the departed and rally crowds. The party’s slogan is expected to be “Mbele Kuzuri.”

Orengo had earlier hinted at the launch, sharing a photo of what could be the party’s symbol on social media with the caption, “Raila’s anniversary is drawing closer. Pata luku.” A close ally, Joshua Ayika, shared the same image with the initials LDP attached, claiming Orengo would use the new party to formally launch his presidential bid.

Missing the big retreat

Orengo’s announcement follows his conspicuous absence from a key Linda Mwananchi leadership retreat on Saturday, September 26, which was attended by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and ended with the movement declaring Sifuna its leader and presidential candidate. The movement also said it would unveil the political party Sifuna will use to run, with Sifuna’s unveiling now planned for October 3.

Orengo has previously said he sees nothing wrong with multiple opposition figures having competing ambitions, as long as the process eventually produces one candidate. Speaking in Kisumu in August, he pledged that Linda Mwananchi would transition into a political party. “I want to give my vow before you that Linda Mwananchi is going to transition into a political party. We know the election timelines, and I want to tell you we are not going to let you down,” he told supporters then.

Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka defended the trend of Linda Mwananchi figures forming separate parties, including Orengo and Babu Owino. “In fact, there is nothing wrong with each member having their own party. It is part of our strategy. We will come together under a coalition immediately once all the parties are fully fledged,” he said.

Elders appeal for reconciliation

The Luo Council of Elders, led by chairperson Ker Odungi Randa, has urged Orengo to work with ODM rather than go it alone. “We can’t force or coerce him to come back, but what I know is that Orengo is a son of Luos from Ugenya and will ultimately return,” Randa said, while acknowledging Orengo’s right to pursue his own political path.

If Orengo proceeds with a presidential run in 2027, it would be his second attempt at the top seat, after he unsuccessfully vied under the Social Democratic Party in 2002.

Orengo’s move adds to a growing list of Linda Mwananchi figures forming their own parties, following Babu Owino’s launch of The Mwananchi Party and Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya’s association with the United Democratic Party.