Politics

Orengo Demands ‘Irresistible’ Deal from Ruto for Nyanza and ODM

Vincent Olando

Published

Siaya Governor James Orengo has challenged President William Ruto to clearly state what he is offering the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and the Nyanza region if he genuinely seeks their political support.

Speaking on March 10 during a certified seed distribution exercise in Alego Usonga, Orengo accused the President of sending mixed signals to ODM supporters and urged him to make a direct and convincing proposal.

“If President Ruto really loves the Nyanza people and ODM, let him come out clearly and give an offer we cannot refuse as ODM,” Orengo said. “Let him give us an offer that we cannot refuse.”

The governor’s remarks come amid ongoing discussions about cooperation between the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and ODM under a broad-based political arrangement formed last year.

Orengo also criticised the implementation of the ten-point agenda signed in March 2025 between President Ruto and the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. The agreement was intended to address governance concerns, economic reforms, and issues affecting Kenyans.

According to the governor, little progress has been made in implementing the commitments outlined in the memorandum.

“Today I understand that the two parties, UDA and ODM, are meeting to determine whether or not the ten-point agenda has been achieved,” Orengo said. “The clear assessment is that it has not been achieved.”

He argued that several key issues highlighted in the agreement remain unresolved, including the rising cost of living, growing public debt, and concerns about civil liberties.

“The clear assessment is that it has not been achieved. Abductions have continued, extrajudicial killings have continued, and the government has interfered with public meetings. The cost of living is still up, and debt is up,” he stated.

Orengo further insisted that the commitments outlined in the agreement should already be evident if they were being implemented effectively.

“If it was being implemented, we would not need to be told that it is being implemented. It should be self-evident,” he said, adding that victims of alleged abductions and extrajudicial killings deserve justice and compensation.

The governor also raised concerns over what he described as intimidation of government critics, claiming that several members of his staff were arrested ahead of the President’s recent visit to Siaya County.

“This evening, several members of my staff have been arbitrarily arrested and detained in Siaya and Nairobi in connection with the presidential visit to Siaya tomorrow,” Orengo said. “This egregious conduct on the part of the police has no place in a constitutional democracy. I demand their immediate release.”

President Ruto recently announced a 60-day extension for a committee tasked with reviewing the progress of the ten-point agenda, saying the team had requested more time to complete its work and finalise recommendations.

The governor’s remarks highlight growing political tensions between sections of ODM leadership and the Kenya Kwanza administration, even as negotiations continue over the future of cooperation between the two political camps.

