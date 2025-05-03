Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Orengo: I Have Worked With All President – Kenya Is on a Dangerous Trajectory

By

Published

Governor James Orengo
Governor James Orengo

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: Siaya Governor and veteran statesman James Orengo has issued a stern warning on the current state of governance in Kenya, citing a worrying shift in political culture and national direction under the Kenya Kwanza administration.

In his remarks, Orengo, a seasoned lawyer and one of Kenya’s most respected political figures, reflected on his long-standing engagement with all administrations since independence. “I have worked with all the presidents of this country,” he said. “And believe me when I tell you, the country is on a bad trajectory.”

Orengo’s statement comes amid mounting concerns about the growing normalization of post-election agreements that seem to undermine the spirit of multiparty democracy and fair competition. “We are setting a bad precedent in our country in the name of signing post-poll pacts,” Orengo warned. “I want a situation where in the future, if Raila is not on the ballot, our grandchildren can contest and win elections—or lose. Let them lose fairly, but not because of a bad precedent set by us.”

His sentiments appear to reference recent political maneuvers that have blurred the lines between government and opposition, leading to widespread disillusionment among voters and fears of democratic backsliding.

Orengo was unequivocal in distancing himself from what he termed as the “praise and worship” culture creeping into the political arena. “I shall not join the ‘praise and worship’ of the Kenya Kwanza government,” he asserted. “Doing so would be akin to contravening the constitution and betraying the people’s trust.”

As one of the key architects of Kenya’s 2010 Constitution, Orengo’s voice carries weight. His latest remarks echo the frustrations of many Kenyans who feel sidelined, unheard, and disillusioned with the state of governance.

With Kenya at a crossroads, Orengo’s candid reflections challenge the political class to return to the ideals of accountability, democracy, and the rule of law.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021