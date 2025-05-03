Orengo: I Have Worked With All President – Kenya Is on a Dangerous Trajectory

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: Siaya Governor and veteran statesman James Orengo has issued a stern warning on the current state of governance in Kenya, citing a worrying shift in political culture and national direction under the Kenya Kwanza administration.

In his remarks, Orengo, a seasoned lawyer and one of Kenya’s most respected political figures, reflected on his long-standing engagement with all administrations since independence. “I have worked with all the presidents of this country,” he said. “And believe me when I tell you, the country is on a bad trajectory.”

Orengo’s statement comes amid mounting concerns about the growing normalization of post-election agreements that seem to undermine the spirit of multiparty democracy and fair competition. “We are setting a bad precedent in our country in the name of signing post-poll pacts,” Orengo warned. “I want a situation where in the future, if Raila is not on the ballot, our grandchildren can contest and win elections—or lose. Let them lose fairly, but not because of a bad precedent set by us.”

His sentiments appear to reference recent political maneuvers that have blurred the lines between government and opposition, leading to widespread disillusionment among voters and fears of democratic backsliding.

Orengo was unequivocal in distancing himself from what he termed as the “praise and worship” culture creeping into the political arena. “I shall not join the ‘praise and worship’ of the Kenya Kwanza government,” he asserted. “Doing so would be akin to contravening the constitution and betraying the people’s trust.”

As one of the key architects of Kenya’s 2010 Constitution, Orengo’s voice carries weight. His latest remarks echo the frustrations of many Kenyans who feel sidelined, unheard, and disillusioned with the state of governance.

With Kenya at a crossroads, Orengo’s candid reflections challenge the political class to return to the ideals of accountability, democracy, and the rule of law.