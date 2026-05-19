Orengo’s Faction Demands Ksh54 Fuel Cut, Accuses State of Violent Crackdown on Protesters

Political tension is gathering in Kenya after the Linda Mwananchi faction of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), led by Siaya Governor James Orengo, issued extensive set of demands on Tuesday, calling for an immediate Ksh54 reduction in diesel prices and condemning what it describes as a brutal government crackdown on peaceful protesters.

In a hard-hitting statement released on May 19, the faction outlined a fiscal roadmap it says would deliver immediate relief to millions of Kenyans crushed by skyrocketing fuel costs. The proposals include scrapping VAT on diesel entirely, cutting the fuel levy by Ksh7, reducing importer and marketer margins by Ksh4, and redirecting a Ksh5 billion subsidy exclusively toward diesel.

“The national government must move with speed to implement strategic fiscal interventions to lower the cost of living,” Orengo said, adding that the combined measures would deliver “a direct Sh54 reduction in diesel prices.”

The demands follow a turbulent two days in which millions of commuters across Kenya were stranded after matatu operators, motorcycle riders, and cargo transporters joined a nationwide transport strike triggered by EPRA’s May 14 fuel price review — which pushed diesel prices in Nairobi to Ksh242.92 per litre, a jump of Ksh46.29.

The strike was suspended Tuesday for one week following talks at Harambee House, but operators warned they would resume it if the government failed to honour negotiated commitments.

Beyond the economics, Orengo’s faction raised sharp alarm over violence during the protests. The group alleged that at least four people died during demonstrations, including three reportedly shot dead by police and one run over by a police vehicle.

“We strongly condemn the overt violation of constitutional rights during peaceful public demonstrations against the escalating cost of fuel,” the statement read. “Every Kenyan possesses an inalienable right to assemble, picket, and express grievances without fear of state intimidation or violent suppression.”

The faction called on the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to fast-track investigations into the killings and prosecute any officers found responsible. It also condemned attacks on journalists covering the protests, calling press freedom a non-negotiable pillar of democracy.

Adding to the pressure, Orengo warned that Kenya’s public debt had hit a staggering Ksh12.84 trillion by February 2026, pushing the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio to 69.5 per cent — dangerously close to the record high of 73.4 per cent recorded in 2023.

“This trajectory poses a severe threat to national macroeconomic stability,” he cautioned.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has defended the government’s fuel tax policy, arguing that levies fund critical services including roads, education, and social protection.

But with anger over fuel prices, debt levels, and alleged police brutality mounting, the pressure on the government shows no signs of easing.