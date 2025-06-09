Otiende Amollo Threatens to Bar Gachagua from Office Over Divisive Politics

KDRTV News – Nairobi: Rarieda Member of Parliament Otiende Amollo has issued a stern warning to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, threatening to table a special motion that could permanently bar him from holding any public office in Kenya. The move comes amidst widespread condemnation of Gachagua’s recent remarks, which critics say promote ethnic polarization and undermine national unity.

Speaking during a funds drive in Rongo, Migori County, Amollo accused Gachagua of perpetuating divisive rhetoric, stating, “Every day you speak, we realize you never learnt your lesson.” He referenced Gachagua’s controversial comments in a May YouTube interview, where the former DP alluded to a possible repeat of the 2007/2008 post-election violence, remarking, “If the IEBC tries to mess with the elections, 2007 will look like a Christmas party.”This statement has been widely criticized as inciteful and deeply insensitive by political figures and the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC).

Amollo’s threat is anchored in Article 75(3) of the Kenyan Constitution, which stipulates that a person removed from office under Article 75 is disqualified from holding any other public office for life. Gachagua was impeached by Parliament in October 2024 under Article 75 for gross misconduct, including abuse of office, ethnic incitement, and actions contradicting leadership and integrity provisions. However, that motion fell short of delivering the ultimate political blow of a lifetime ban.

“If you continue speaking that divisive language, we will come back for a special motion under Article 75(3), which then declares that anyone removed from office under Article 75 cannot stand for any office in life,” Amollo warned. The NCIC has vowed to take action against what it describes as the normalization of hate speech, while other MPs, including Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and Minority Whip Junet Mohamed, have sharply criticized Gachagua’s rhetoric, with some even calling for his arrest.

Gachagua, who recently launched his own political outfit, the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP), has been on a campaign trail aimed at weakening President William Ruto’s influence ahead of the 2027 general election. While he claims he was merely cautioning against electoral malpractice, legal experts like constitutional lawyer Alice Mutua acknowledge that Amollo’s warning holds weight, though such a motion would require broad political support. The escalating tensions highlight Kenya’s ongoing struggle to balance free expression with the imperative of national unity, especially as the 2027 elections draw closer.

