Parliament Directs The National Treasury to Appoint a Debt Accounting Officer

The National Treasury will shortly appoint a debt accounting officer to improve the office’s efficiency in managing public debt servicing expenditures.

Since January of this year, the National Treasury has been seeking to employ a new Public Debt Management Director General (DG) through the Public Service Commission.

“Arising from these consultative engagements, the Committee has made the following recommendation that, subject to Section 64(1) of the PFM Act, 2012, the National Treasury should within sixty (30) days, appoint the Head of the Public Debt Management Office,” the committee wrote.

The new Public Debt Management Director General will succeed Haron Sirima, who started his career as a graduate trainee at the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) in 1986 and rose through the ranks to become CBK Deputy Governor and Vice Chair of the Monetary Policy Committee.

Sirima is recognized for developing and implementing public debt management reforms, as well as drafting the legal foundation for public finance management at the Treasury.

His replacement comes at a time when Kenya is grappling with a massive debt burden, which stands at Sh 10.3 trillion as of March 2024, as the government concentrates on implementing various tax measures to generate more money to pay the debt and fund development projects.

