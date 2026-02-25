Parliament Rejects Sh63 Billion IEBC’s ‘Extravagant’ Election Budget

Kenya’s road to the 2027 General Election has hit a significant financial roadblock after the National Assembly of Kenya rejected a Sh63.9 billion budget proposal by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), terming it extravagant and bloated amid a strained economy.

During a heated session before the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC), lawmakers insisted that the Sh43 billion ceiling already set by the National Treasury must suffice. The committee directed the IEBC to immediately revise its estimates, signaling that Parliament will not approve what MPs described as unnecessary excess.

At the heart of the controversy is a Sh1.1 billion allocation for meals on election day. Legislators questioned how such a figure was arrived at, noting that the commission failed to provide a detailed breakdown. “Kenyans are tightening their belts. Every shilling must be accounted for,” one MP remarked during deliberations.

Equally contentious is a Sh1.5 billion proposal to purchase land for a new elections operations centre. Kanduyi MP John Makali Okwisia demanded full disclosure of the commission’s current rental costs before Parliament considers approving the acquisition. “We must first establish whether buying land reduces long-term expenses or simply serves to inflate the budget,” Okwisia argued.

A major flashpoint is the proposed Sh6.2 billion replacement of 45,352 Kenya Integrated Election Management System (KIEMS) kits. The IEBC maintains that most of the kits are obsolete, retaining only 14,000 units procured in 2022, which would still require upgrades at Sh175,000 per kit. However, MPs halted the procurement plan and ordered the commission to submit an independent expert report proving that the devices cannot be reused.

Other budget lines drawing scrutiny include Sh5.9 billion for ballot paper printing, Sh3 billion for transport, Sh4.9 billion for logistics of election materials, Sh3.9 billion for systems upgrades, and Sh1 billion for results transmission.

The IEBC has defended its projections, noting that polling stations are expected to increase from 46,229 in 2022 to 55,393 in 2027, an expansion of over 9,000 centres while maintaining 700 voters per station. The commission argues that the expanded electoral map justifies higher costs to ensure credibility and efficiency.

The commission must now present a leaner, more detailed budget or risk delays that could complicate preparations for the 2027 polls.